2025–26 FA Cup Third Round: Full List of Matches, Schedule

The oldest cup competition in the English game still has its magic.

Toby Cudworth

Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup holders.
Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup holders. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The FA Cup third round drawn has pitted eight Premier League teams against one another, but there was no blockbuster tie on offer when the 64 balls were drawn.

Fans of Brackley Town and Burton Albion, hoping for a major pay day after their Monday night clash concluded the second round, were left disappointed as they were given an away day at non-league Boreham Wood—a team who would also have had aspirations of a trip to one of the Premier League’s elite.

Instead, two of the major talking points of the draw revolve around four Premier League sides looking to regularly disrupt the establishment. Aston Villa, riding high under Unai Emery and certainly on the right trajectory, were handed a difficult-looking tie away at Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to make their mark under new boss Thomas Frank.

There’s also a meeting between Eddie Howe’s current employers, Newcastle United, and the side he hoisted up to the Premier League many years ago, Bournemouth.

Arsenal and Chelsea are on the road, facing Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic respectively, while Manchester United have to fend off fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion if they are to make the fourth round. Manchester City entertain League One side Exeter City, while Liverpool welcome Barnsley to Anfield.

West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are the only other three Premier League teams with FA Cup third round ties at home—the latter facing Sunderland in what could be a very entertaining clash.

Nottingham Forest travel to Hollywood-owned Wrexham, in a game that may steal the headlines if the Welsh side can cause an upset.

2025–26 FA Cup Third Round Draw

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town
  • Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
  • Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town
  • Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic
  • Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool
  • Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest
  • Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea
  • Manchester City vs. Exeter City
  • West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford
  • Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
  • Everton vs. Sunderland
  • Liverpool vs. Barnsley
  • Burnley vs. Millwall
  • Norwich City vs. Walsall
  • Portsmouth vs. Arsenal
  • Derby County vs. Leeds United
  • Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
  • Salford City vs. Swindon Town
  • Boreham Wood vs. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
  • Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare
  • Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers
  • Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
  • Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United
  • Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City
  • Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City
  • Bristol City vs. Watford
  • Stoke City vs. Coventry City
  • Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace
  • Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town

2025–26 FA Cup Second Round Results

Date

Fixture

Friday, Dec. 5

Salford City 4–0 Leyton Orient

Saturday, Dec. 6

Accrington Stanley 2–2 (1–3 pens) Mansfield Town

Saturday, Dec. 6

Chelmsford City 0–2 Weston-super-Mare

Saturday, Dec. 6

Cheltenham Town 6–2 Buxton

Saturday, Dec. 6

Exeter City 4–0 Wycombe Wanderers

Saturday, Dec. 6

Fleetwood Town 2–2 (4–2 pens) Luton Town

Saturday, Dec. 6

Grimsby Town 4–0 Wealdstone

Saturday, Dec. 6

MK Dons 3–1 Oldham

Saturday, Dec. 6

Peterborough 0–1 Barnsley

Saturday, Dec. 6

Port Vale 1–0 Bristol Rovers

Saturday, Dec. 6

Stockport County 0–0 (4–5 pens) Cambridge United

Saturday, Dec. 6

Swindon Town 4–0 Bolton

Saturday, Dec. 6

Wigan 2–2 (4–3 pens) Barrow

Saturday, Dec. 6

Sutton United 1–2 Shrewsbury Town

Saturday, Dec. 6

Chesterfield 1–2 Doncaster Rovers

Sunday, Dec. 7

Slough Town 1–3 Macclesfield

Sunday, Dec. 7

Boreham Wood 3–0 Newport County

Sunday, Dec. 7

Gateshead 0–2 Walsall

Sunday, Dec. 7

Blackpool 4–1 Carlisle United

Monday, Dec. 8

Brackley Town vs. Burton Albion

2025–26 FA Cup Round Dates

Round

Weekend of (Saturday)

First Round Proper

Nov. 1, 2025

Second Round Proper

Dec. 6, 2025

Third Round Proper

Jan. 10, 2026

Fourth Round Proper

Feb. 14, 2026

Fifth Round Proper

March 7, 2026

Quarterfinals

April 4, 2026

Semifinals

April 25, 2026

Final

May 16, 2026

When Is the 2026 FA Cup Final?

The third round is not yet underway but teams will already be dreaming of that perennially sun-soaked day at Wembley Stadium. The most optimistic fans can start ringing May 16, 2026 in red on next year’s calendars.

For the second season on the spin, the FA Cup final will be held before the last weekend of the Premier League campaign. Just as in 2025, no top-flight matches will be scheduled on that Saturday in May to give England’s historic cup competition full billing, with the penultimate round of fixtures shunted to Sunday before the campaign concludes on May 25, 2026.

Who Was the Last Team to Win the FA Cup?

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Palace win the FA Cup. / IMAGO/Action Plus

Crystal Palace lifted the first major trophy in their history last summer, beating Manchester City 1–0 on a tear-stained day in south London. Just 35 days earlier, it was City who romped to 5–2 victory over the Eagles in the Premier League, cementing their status in the minds of many onlookers—but not Oliver Glasner.

The canny Palace manager had a message for Pep Guardiola after the match: “If we meet again you can’t play in this system because we will solve it.” He lived up to his word.

