2025–26 Premier League Table Without VAR: Liverpool On the Rise

In a compact Premier League table, there would be major shifts in position for several clubs in a world without Stockley Park.

Grey Whitebloom

Liverpool suffered VAR controversy against Manchester City.
Liverpool suffered VAR controversy against Manchester City. / Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

The legendary Brazilian playwright and sportswriter Nelson Rodrigues was not impressed with the advent of televised matches. “If the videotape shows it’s a penalty then all the worse for the videotape,” he once famously fumed. “The videotape is stupid.”

One can only imagine what he would have made of VAR.

There has been speculation about widening the reach of video assistant referees in the years to come, but they seem to be causing enough strife in the Premier League as it is. Each weekend is invariably dominated by one divisive decision—or, more often, non-decision—after another, with managers, players and pundits getting caught up in the controversy.

Football fans have infamously fickle memories and those appealing for a world without VAR have undoubtedly forgotten about the cries of conspiracy which littered the game before the touchline monitors took over. Enter this harmless thought experiment.

Combing back through the season’s results and altering each outcome under the assumption that the on-pitch referee’s decision was always final creates a hypothetical world without VAR.

It’s an imperfect model: goals—disallowed or otherwise—change games, so It’s impossible to know quite how these matches would have played out if VAR had not intervened; we are also working under the assumption that every penalty which was overturned by VAR would have been scored.

But it serves as a rough indicator of how much impact Stockley Park has on the Premier League. Some clubs have certainly felt the pinch more than others.

How the 2025–26 Premier League Table Would Look Without VAR

Referee looking at VAR screen.
VAR have disallowed eight Premier League goals this season. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal have been spared any decisive VAR interventions this season. The Gunners saw four separate match-winning “goals” disallowed by the distant officials in 2024–25 (robbing them of eight points which still wouldn’t have been enough to dethrone Liverpool). Yet, this campaign, the two penalties which they have had overturned have not denied them any points.

Mikel Arteta was particularly unimpressed with the spot kick Viktor Gyökeres had taken away against Newcastle United in September. That bubbling fury was dampened by a stoppage-time winner from Gabriel, while Arsenal were already 1–0 up against Fulham when Bukayo Saka had a spot kick chalked off.

Bournemouth certainly would have benefitted from a little less VAR-ing. The Cherries went into the international break in ninth, but just two more points would take them soaring up into the top three. That additional windfall could have come at Selhurst Park in October, when the first goal of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hat-trick for Crystal Palace in a chaotic 3–3 draw was given by VAR after establishing that the Frenchman had, in fact, been onside.

Position / Team

Points

Position Change Compared to Actual Table

1. Arsenal

26

2. Man City

22

3. Bournemouth

20

6 Up

4. Liverpool

19

4 Up

5. Tottenham

18

6. Brighton

18

5 Up

7. Aston Villa

18

1 Down

8. Man Utd

18

1 Down

9. Chelsea

17

6 Down

10. Sunderland

17

6 Down

11. Crystal Palace

17

1 Down

12. Brentford

15

13. Everton

15

14. Fulham

12

1 Up

15. Newcastle

12

1 Down

16. Leeds

11

17. Burnley

10

18. West Ham

10

19. Nottingham Forest

9

20. Wolves

2

Palace were spared by the all-seeing eye of VAR once again against Brighton earlier this month.

The Seagulls had a second-half penalty scrubbed off after VAR deemed that Georginio Rutter had dived to win the spot kick. In a world without the intervention of Paul Howard, and acting under the assumption that Danny Welbeck would have converted the penalty, Brighton could have enjoyed two more points and leapt up five places in this densely packed table.

Brighton’s rise would theoretically nudge Manchester United down, although none of Ruben Amorim’s results have been directly impacted by VAR overturns so far. The Red Devils had two interventions cancel each other out at the end of August.

United were initially denied a first-half penalty given by on-pitch official Sam Barrott against Burnley before Con Hatzidakis spared the blushes of a returning Kyle Walker. However, VAR would rule in favour of United in stoppage time, penalising Jaidon Antony for a tug on Amad Diallo to give Bruno Fernandes the chance to win it from 12 yards. He duly took it.

Liverpool Rile Against Injustice

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk's frustrations were evident last weekend. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool went into November’s international break seething over the refereeing decisions which plagued their defeat to Manchester City. Virgil van Dijk’s goal was disallowed for an offside from Andy Robertson by the on-pitch assistant referee, but Arne Slot freely admitted that debatable decision was not why they were so convincingly beaten.

However, their 3–2 reverse against Brentford two weeks earlier may very well have played out differently without VAR. Van Dijk once again found himself at the epicentre.

The record-breaking Dutchman was initially flagged for a free kick on Dango Ouattara only for VAR to determine that the offence took place inside the box. Igor Thiago converted the spot kick to make it 3–1. Yet, had the Brazilian not scored, Mohamed Salah’s late strike would theoretically have been an equaliser at 2–2.

That one extra point would lift Liverpool above the condensed pack of teams in the top half of the table, taking them all the way up to fourth.

Liverpool VAR Overturns

Game

VAR Intervention

Result Without VAR

Oct. 25 / Brentford 3–2 Liverpool

Brentford penalty given (and scored)

Brentford 2–2 Liverpool

Nov. 1 / Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa

Liverpool goal disallowed

Liverpool 3–0 Aston Villa

Chelsea Feel the Pinch

Chelsea players beneath a VAR screen.
Chelsea benefitted from a slew of VAR decisions at the start of the season. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

If Liverpool have suffered at the hands of VAR, Chelsea have been prime beneficiaries.

The Blues had a Stockley Park-riddled opening few weeks of the new season. On the very first weekend of the campaign, Eberechi Eze—then at Crystal Palace—saw his free-kick chalked off by VAR, ensuring that Chelsea emerged with a point against the Eagles.

In another London derby just a fortnight later, Fulham were twice punished by VAR at Stamford Bridge. Josh King had what he thought was the first goal of his senior career cruelly crossed off thanks to a soft foul in the buildup from Rodrigo Muniz.

João Pedro compounded Fulham’s woes with an opening goal in an elongated first-half stoppage time before Enzo Fernández promptly twisted the knife with a second-half penalty given by that same VAR, Michael Salisbury. Marco Silva could scarcely contain his rage when he called the decisions “unbelievable.”

Without VAR’s influence, Chelsea would be three points worse off and drop from third down to ninth.

Chelsea VAR Overturns

Game

VAR Intervention

Result Without VAR

Aug. 17 / Chelsea 0–0 Crystal Palace

Palace goal disallowed

Chelsea 0–1 Crystal Palace

Aug. 22 / West Ham 1–5 Chelsea

West Ham goal disallowed

West Ham 2–5 Chelsea

Aug. 30 / Chelsea 2–0 Fulham

Fulham goal disallowed, Chelsea penalty given (and scored)

Chelsea 1–1 Fulham

