2025 Club World Cup: Best and Worst Attendances Across United States
Fans from all over the world traveled to the United States to see the FIFA Club World Cup unfold, but crowds varied throughout the tournament.
For the first time since the competition’s inception in 2000, the Club World Cup featured 32 teams from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations with a record $1 billion prize pool on the line. The tournament lasted one month and ended with Chelsea emphatically defeating Paris Saint-Germain to become Club World Cup champions.
The newly expanded format made plenty of headlines, especially for its mixed attendances. Certain matches featured thousands of empty seats while others kicked off with over 80,000 fans in the stands.
Let’s take a look at the best and worst attendances across the United States at this summer’s Club World Cup.
Five Highest Attendances at the 2025 Club World Cup
Match
Round
Stadium
Attendance
Chelsea 3–0 PSG
Final
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
81,118
PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid
Group Stage
Rose Bowl, California
80,619
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid
Semifinals
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
77,542
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund
Quarterfinals
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
76,611
Fluminense 0–2 Chelsea
Semifinals
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
70,556
*Statistics courtesy of BBC
The Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG drew the largest audience of the tournament, with 81,118 fans filling up MetLife Stadium. The two finalists also produced near sell-out crowds for their semifinal matches against Real Madrid and Fluminense respectively.
PSG also drew the largest audience for a group stage fixture when they took on Atlético Madrid at the Rose Bowl. In fact, Luis Enrique’s men were part of the top three highest turnouts of the entire competition.
Along with Chelsea and PSG, Real Madrid produced packed crowds in the knockout stage. Over 154,000 fans attended the Spanish giants’ quarterfinal and semifinal matches.
Of all the host cities in this summer’s Club World Cup, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey drew four of the five highest attendances. The numbers are a great sign ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which will also be held at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.
Five Lowest Attendances at the 2025 Club World Cup
Match
Round
Stadium
Attendance
Ulsan HD 0–1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group Stage
Inter&Co Stadium, Florida
3,412
Pachuca 1–2 Salzburg
Group Stage
TQL Stadium, Ohio
5,282
Benfica 6–0 Auckland City
Group Stage
Inter&Co Stadium, Florida
6,730
Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan HD
Group Stage
TQL Stadium, Ohio
8,239
Wydad AC 1–2 Al Ain
Group Stage
Audi Field, Washington D.C.
10,785
*Statistics courtesy of BBC
The five lowest attendances at the Club World Cup all belonged to group stage fixtures featuring at least one non-European team. No team from Spain, France, England or Italy are present in the worst five turnouts of the tournament.
Four of the five matches drew less than 10,000 fans each, with Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns delivering the smallest crowd of the competition (3,412).
Both Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando and TQL Stadium in Cincinnati appear twice on the list. The good news for FIFA is that neither stadium is home to a World Cup match next summer.
