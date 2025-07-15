SI

2025 Club World Cup: Best and Worst Attendances Across United States

Four Club World Cup matches had less than 10,000 fans in the stands.

Amanda Langell

Many games at the Club World Cup had thousands of empty seats.
Many games at the Club World Cup had thousands of empty seats. / DAZN, ESPN

Fans from all over the world traveled to the United States to see the FIFA Club World Cup unfold, but crowds varied throughout the tournament.

For the first time since the competition’s inception in 2000, the Club World Cup featured 32 teams from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations with a record $1 billion prize pool on the line. The tournament lasted one month and ended with Chelsea emphatically defeating Paris Saint-Germain to become Club World Cup champions.

The newly expanded format made plenty of headlines, especially for its mixed attendances. Certain matches featured thousands of empty seats while others kicked off with over 80,000 fans in the stands.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Let’s take a look at the best and worst attendances across the United States at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Five Highest Attendances at the 2025 Club World Cup

Match

Round

Stadium

Attendance

Chelsea 3–0 PSG

Final

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

81,118

PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid

Group Stage

Rose Bowl, California

80,619

PSG 4–0 Real Madrid

Semifinals

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

77,542

Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund

Quarterfinals

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

76,611

Fluminense 0–2 Chelsea

Semifinals

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

70,556

*Statistics courtesy of BBC

The Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG drew the largest audience of the tournament, with 81,118 fans filling up MetLife Stadium. The two finalists also produced near sell-out crowds for their semifinal matches against Real Madrid and Fluminense respectively.

PSG also drew the largest audience for a group stage fixture when they took on Atlético Madrid at the Rose Bowl. In fact, Luis Enrique’s men were part of the top three highest turnouts of the entire competition.

Along with Chelsea and PSG, Real Madrid produced packed crowds in the knockout stage. Over 154,000 fans attended the Spanish giants’ quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

Of all the host cities in this summer’s Club World Cup, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey drew four of the five highest attendances. The numbers are a great sign ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which will also be held at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

Five Lowest Attendances at the 2025 Club World Cup

Match

Round

Stadium

Attendance

Ulsan HD 0–1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group Stage

Inter&Co Stadium, Florida

3,412

Pachuca 1–2 Salzburg

Group Stage

TQL Stadium, Ohio

5,282

Benfica 6–0 Auckland City

Group Stage

Inter&Co Stadium, Florida

6,730

Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan HD

Group Stage

TQL Stadium, Ohio

8,239

Wydad AC 1–2 Al Ain

Group Stage

Audi Field, Washington D.C.

10,785

*Statistics courtesy of BBC

The five lowest attendances at the Club World Cup all belonged to group stage fixtures featuring at least one non-European team. No team from Spain, France, England or Italy are present in the worst five turnouts of the tournament.

Four of the five matches drew less than 10,000 fans each, with Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns delivering the smallest crowd of the competition (3,412).

Both Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando and TQL Stadium in Cincinnati appear twice on the list. The good news for FIFA is that neither stadium is home to a World Cup match next summer.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer