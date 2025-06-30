2025 Club World Cup Prize Money: Full List of Earnings for Every Team So Far
FIFA president Gianni Infantino proudly hailed this summer’s inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup as a “big bang” moment for soccer.
Given the swollen sums on offer for teams operating in confederations with more modest budgets, the tournament could spark several increasingly one-sided universes. Auckland City’s amateurs, as an example, accrued the smallest sum yet still returned to their day jobs as barbers, advertising executives and trainee teachers with $4.6 million in the club’s coffers. That’s the equivalent of winning the OFC Champions League 61 times.
Inter Miami will also benefit from riches which multiple runs to the MLS Cup final would not have been able to match, banking $21.1 million despite the somewhat humiliating nature of their eventual exit to Paris Saint-Germain.
How Much Money Every Team at the Club World Cup Has Made So Far
Team
Total Prize Money
1. Bayern Munich
$58.2 million
2. PSG
$55.9 million
3. Chelsea
$53.6 million
4. Man City
$51.7 million
5. Real Madrid
$48.4 million
6. Palmeiras
$39.8 million
7. Borussia Dortmund
$39.2 million
8. Inter Milan
$36.8 million
9. Benfica
$29.9 million
10. Flamengo
$27.7 million
11= Botafogo
$26.7 million
11= Fluminense
$26.7 million
13. Juventus
$26.6 million
14. Porto
$24.0 million
15. Atlético Madrid
$23.7 million
16= Inter Miami
$21.1 million
16= Monterrey
$21.1 million
16= Al Hilal
$21.1 million
19. River Plate
$18.2 million
20. Boca Juniors
$17.2 million
21. RB Salzburg
$15.8 million
22. Mamelodi Sundowns
$12.6 million
23= ES Tunis
$11.6 million
23=Al Ain
$11.6 million
23= Al Ahly
$11.6 million
26. LAFC
$10.6 million
27= Seattle Sounders
$9.6 million
27= Urawa Reds
$9.6 million
27= Uslan HD
$9.6 million
27= Wydad
$9.6 million
27= Pachuca
$9.6 million
32. Auckland City
$4.6 million
Information via The Athletic. Correct as of June 30, 2025.
The prize money on offer is not quite so life-changing for some of Europe’s elite, although no one is going to sniff at an extra eight-figure sum to call upon. PSG earned around $174.5 million for winning the Champions League and have amassed around a third of that tally by just reaching the quarterfinals.
The team that wins the entire tournament stands to earn north of $125.8 million.
Clubs are rewarded equally for their progress in the competition, with bonuses for group-stage wins and draws as well advancing to each stage of the knockouts. However, each confederation is entitled to a different share of the ‘Participation Pillar’ which has already been dolled out.
European clubs were given between $12.81–38.19 million for just turning up, with the exact value determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.
South American teams pocketed $15.21 million at the start of the competition while clubs from North, Central America & Caribbean, Asia and Africa all earned $9.55 million. Oceania’s only representatives, Auckland City, took home $3.58 million on top of the draw bonus they banked as a reward for the stalemate with Boca Juniors.
The European sides already through to the quarterfinals naturally top the standings, although Chelsea are doing their best to spend every cent they earn on new arrivals.
