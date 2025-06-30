SI

2025 Club World Cup Prize Money: Full List of Earnings for Every Team So Far

Despite reaching the last 16, Inter Miami’s earnings are dwarfed by several European clubs that got knocked out in the group stage.

Grey Whitebloom

FIFA confirmed the 2025 Club World Cup prize pool.
FIFA confirmed the 2025 Club World Cup prize pool. / IMAGO/Sportimage

FIFA president Gianni Infantino proudly hailed this summer’s inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup as a “big bang” moment for soccer.

Given the swollen sums on offer for teams operating in confederations with more modest budgets, the tournament could spark several increasingly one-sided universes. Auckland City’s amateurs, as an example, accrued the smallest sum yet still returned to their day jobs as barbers, advertising executives and trainee teachers with $4.6 million in the club’s coffers. That’s the equivalent of winning the OFC Champions League 61 times.

Inter Miami will also benefit from riches which multiple runs to the MLS Cup final would not have been able to match, banking $21.1 million despite the somewhat humiliating nature of their eventual exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

How Much Money Every Team at the Club World Cup Has Made So Far

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have been prolific in this summer’s Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Team

Total Prize Money

1. Bayern Munich

$58.2 million

2. PSG

$55.9 million

3. Chelsea

$53.6 million

4. Man City

$51.7 million

5. Real Madrid

$48.4 million

6. Palmeiras

$39.8 million

7. Borussia Dortmund

$39.2 million

8. Inter Milan

$36.8 million

9. Benfica

$29.9 million

10. Flamengo

$27.7 million

11= Botafogo

$26.7 million

11= Fluminense

$26.7 million

13. Juventus

$26.6 million

14. Porto

$24.0 million

15. Atlético Madrid

$23.7 million

16= Inter Miami

$21.1 million

16= Monterrey

$21.1 million

16= Al Hilal

$21.1 million

19. River Plate

$18.2 million

20. Boca Juniors

$17.2 million

21. RB Salzburg

$15.8 million

22. Mamelodi Sundowns

$12.6 million

23= ES Tunis

$11.6 million

23=Al Ain

$11.6 million

23= Al Ahly

$11.6 million

26. LAFC

$10.6 million

27= Seattle Sounders

$9.6 million

27= Urawa Reds

$9.6 million

27= Uslan HD

$9.6 million

27= Wydad

$9.6 million

27= Pachuca

$9.6 million

32. Auckland City

$4.6 million

Information via The Athletic. Correct as of June 30, 2025.

The prize money on offer is not quite so life-changing for some of Europe’s elite, although no one is going to sniff at an extra eight-figure sum to call upon. PSG earned around $174.5 million for winning the Champions League and have amassed around a third of that tally by just reaching the quarterfinals.

The team that wins the entire tournament stands to earn north of $125.8 million.

Clubs are rewarded equally for their progress in the competition, with bonuses for group-stage wins and draws as well advancing to each stage of the knockouts. However, each confederation is entitled to a different share of the ‘Participation Pillar’ which has already been dolled out.

European clubs were given between $12.81–38.19 million for just turning up, with the exact value determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.

South American teams pocketed $15.21 million at the start of the competition while clubs from North, Central America & Caribbean, Asia and Africa all earned $9.55 million. Oceania’s only representatives, Auckland City, took home $3.58 million on top of the draw bonus they banked as a reward for the stalemate with Boca Juniors.

The European sides already through to the quarterfinals naturally top the standings, although Chelsea are doing their best to spend every cent they earn on new arrivals.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer