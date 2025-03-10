2025 Premier League Summer Series Tickets: Pricing, Availability and How to Get
Tickets to the 2025 Premier League Summer Series give soccer fans the chance to see four English clubs play on United States soil.
The English top-flight announced the return of the Premier League Summer Series, kicking off in the United States on July 26. Manchester United, Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham United are the four clubs playing in three American cities this summer.
The preseason tournament begins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, then moves to Soldier Field in Chicago before finishing in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The tour unfolds after the conclusion of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, also hosted by the United States this summer.
Here's everything you need to know about purchasing tickets to the upcoming 2025 Premier League Summer Series.
2025 Premier League Summer Series Tickets: Pricing
Ticket prices for the 2025 Premier League Summer Series start at $77 (including fees). The Premier League confirmed that a quarter of all the tickets available are below $100.
Each ticket grants access to both matches on each matchday. So, if you purchase a ticket for Saturday, July 26, you will be able to watch both Everton vs. Bournemouth and Manchester United vs. West Ham United.
Check out the full 2025 Premier League Summer Series schedule here.
2025 Premier League Summer Series Tickets: Availability
Tickets for the 2025 Premier League Summer Series become available to the general public on Friday, Mar. 14. However, a significant amount tickets could already be gone by then due to the presale occurring the day prior.
To ensure you get to attend this year's Premier League Summer Series, you should purchase a ticket as soon as possible.
2025 Premier League Summer Series Tickets: How to Get Yours
To get 2025 Premier League Summer Series tickets, you can register here for early access. Those who successfully register get access to an exclusive presale on Thursday, Mar. 13, at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT.
You can still purchase tickets, though, if you do not register for the presale in time. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT on Friday, Mar. 14. You can buy your tickets on Ticketmaster.