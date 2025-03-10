Which Premier League Teams Are Coming to the United States in Summer 2025?
Six Premier League clubs, including three of the "Big Six," are playing in the United States this summer.
Soccer is set to headline the next two summers in the United States. Not only will some of the biggest clubs in the Europe be competing in the newly expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but the world's best national teams are coming to the United States, Canada and Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Along with the two competitions, the Premier League Summer Series is also coming back to the United States. In 2023, Chelsea won the inaugural preseason tournament that featured the Blues, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brentford.
Now, four new Premier League clubs are touring the United States this summer as part of the series.
The following Premier League teams are playing in the United States this summer:
- Manchester City
- Chelsea
- Manchester United
- Bournemouth
- Everton
- West Ham United
Chelsea and Manchester City are playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer. The winners of the competition get to take home $100 million in prize money.
Once the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup concludes, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham United are coming to the United States as part of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. The four teams will all play one another over the course of one week in New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta.
Premier League Summer Series 2025: Schedule and Matches
Saturday, July 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey:
- Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT kick-off
- Manchester United vs. West Ham United: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT kick-off
Wednesday, July 30 at Soldier Field in Chicago:
- West Ham United vs. Everton: 6:30pm ET/11:30 p.m. GMT kick-off
- Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth: 9:30 p.m. ET/2:30 a.m. GMT kick-off
Sunday, Aug. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:
- AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT kick-off
- Manchester United vs. Everton: 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT kick-off