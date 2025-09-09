The 26 Highest Rated Premier League Players in EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports revealed the top 26 rated Premier League players in the upcoming FC 26 which will be headlined by superstars Mohamed Salah and Rodri.
As no surprise, the Liverpool great represents the best of the best from the English top flight after leading the Reds to a Premier League title. Their summer business also sees their total number of walkouts increase in the new game cycle after splashing a historic amount of cash in the summer transfer window.
Check out the top 26 rated EPL players below:
- Mohamed Salah—Liverpool, 91
- Rodri—Manchester City, 90
- Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool, 90
- Erling Haaland—Manchester City, 90
- Gianluigi Donnarumma—Manchester City, 89
- Alisson—Liverpool, 89
- Florian Wirtz—Liverpool, 89
- Alexander Isak—Liverpool, 88
- Gabriel—Arsenal, 88
- Bukayo Saka—Arsenal, 88
- Cole Palmer—Chelsea, 87
- Moisés Caicedo—Chelsea, 87
- Declan Rice—Arsenal, 87
- Bruno Fernandes—Manchester United, 87
- William Saliba—Arsenal, 87
- Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool, 87
- Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal, 87
- David Raya—Arsenal, 87
- Viktor Gyökeres—Arsenal, 87
- Ruben Dias—Manchester City, 87
- Bruno Guimarães—Newcastle United, 86
- Ibrahima Konaté—Liverpool, 86
- Sandro Tonali—Newcastle United, 86
- Tijjani Reijnders—Manchester City, 86
- Ryan Gravenberch—Liverpool, 85
- Youri Tielemans—Aston Villa, 85
Which Premier League Team Has the Most Walkouts in FC 26 Ultimate Team?
Liverpool might have beaten Arsenal to the Premier League title by a wide margin, but both teams have an equal number of walkouts in FC 26. Walkout is an Ultimate Team term signifying a player rated 86 or higher as indicated by a player item walking out during a pack animation.
The Reds and Gunners both have seven walkouts with summer signings Wirtz and Isak among those for the league champions.. Arsenal have names like Saliba, Saka, Rice and Gyökeres. Manchester City just miss out tying the two clubs that finished above them in the league with six walkouts including new goalkeeper Donnarumma.
Bruno Fernandes, despite a nightmarish Manchester United season, sees his rating remain the same from FC 25 to 26.
Other clubs to feature multiple walkouts include Newcastle United and Chelsea.
Mohamed Salah pulls double duty this year as not only the highest rated player in the Premier League, but also the joint-highest rated player in all of Ultimate Team alongside Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.
Players to receive downgrades at the start of the year include Rodri, Haaland and Ødegaard. Absent from the list of walkouts this year in the Premier League are also Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Emiliano Martínez. Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Son Heung-min also miss out, though that is down to players transferring clubs over the summer.