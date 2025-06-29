3 Canada Players to Watch in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal vs. Guatemala
The Canadian men’s national team have big goals at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
After topping their group at the tournament for the first time since 2009 with wins against Honduras and El Salvador and a draw against Curaçao, they enter the knockout phase on Sunday with a quarterfinal matchup against 106th-ranked Guatemala.
While Les Rouges have had plenty fall in their favor over the last year, the importance of winning the quarterfinal is paramount, as they hope to continue building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
With so many eyes coming towards Canadian soccer, Sports Illustrated takes a look at three players to watch against Guatemala.
Nathan Saliba—Central Midfielder
No player at the Concacaf Gold Cup had a more significant time between group play and the knockout phase than central midfielder Nathan Saliba.
Earlier in the week, he left his boyhood club CF Montréal to join Belgian first division side Anderlecht on a four-year contract, completing the long-rumoured transfer while enjoying a breakout tournament with the Canadian men’s national team.
Saliba scored in Canada’s first two games of the tournament, a 6–0 win over Honduras and a 1–1 draw with Curaçao, and has been one of Marsch’s most dynamic midfield options, in what has become a competitive position.
“He has a really good combination of intelligence, athleticism, technical ability, tactical awareness, responsibility on the pitch, commitment to the game, ability to run and cover ground, aggressiveness, a good eye for good attacking plays and a good eye for final passing plays,” Marsch said.
While Saliba did not quite hit the same levels in Canada’s final group game against El Salvador, his quick dribbles and passing prowess set him apart, while his finishing has helped him thrive in attacking areas.
In Montreal, a talent-lacking roster held him back from his potential. Now with Canada and Anderlecht, he has a chance to continue developing and establishing himself as one of the country’s best.
Jonathan David—Striker
Jonathan David may be one of the most highly sought-after players this summer for teams across Europe, but he has not lived up to that standard through the first three games of Canada’s Gold Cup journey.
Instead of playing as defined strikers, David often takes on a free role under head coach Jesse Marsch, frequently dropping back into midfield to help set up chances for the other striker in Canada’s front two.
However, given the rotation and competition among the team’s secondary striker position, his style of play has had to adjust each match, making the country’s all-time leading scorer often tactically lost, and without much attacking impact.
While each of Promise David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Cyle Larin and Daniel Jebbison has gotten their opportunities in the tournament, expect Promise to take the starting role alongside Jonathan, with hopes that the former Lille striker can build off his first goal against El Salvador.
Luc de Fougerolles—Center Back
When OGC Nice’s Moïse Bombito was left off the Gold Cup roster due to an injury, doubts surrounded Canada’s plans alongside Marseille’s Derek Cornelius at center back.
That is, until 19-year-old Fulham U-21 player Luc de Fougerolles stepped up and impressed at the pre-tournament Canadian Shield friendlies against Ukraine and the Ivory Coast, and starred against El Salvador and Honduras.
Despite never playing professional men’s soccer, the 6’1 centerback has provided a calming presence at the back alongside Cornelius. At the same time, he brings immense poise under pressure and has risen to the physical challenge of Concacaf.
In 140 minutes, he has 16 defensive actions and has played minutes at right back in addition to his primary duties in the heart of defense. However, expect him to start at center back against another challenging opponent in Guatemala.
Although his resume is still relatively light, his tournament has been a breakout for him and one that emphasizes his need for first-team men’s soccer in the future, whether that be in the English pyramid or potentially with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS.
“A loan would be amazing,” De Fougerolles told The Athletic. “Just to play 40 professional games, I feel like that’s part of the game that maybe I’m missing with the Under-21s. It’s less competitive. So if I were to go to a League One or a Championship team, I think every game would be competitive and that experience would put me on a good start.”