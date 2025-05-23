3 Potential Destinations for Luka Modric After Real Madrid Exit
For the first time in 13 years, Luka Modrić is in the market for a new club.
Real Madrid confirmed Modrić is to leave the Spanish capital following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup—the 39-year-old bidding farewell as the most decorated player in club history, with 28 titles in his trophy cabinet.
Although the Croatian did not announce his next move, there are a few possible destinations, both in Europe and beyond, that he could continue his career at next season. Even though he's approaching 40, Modrić is bound to receive plenty of offers that could entice the six-time Champions League winner to start a new chapter outside of Spain.
Here's Sports Illustrated's look at three teams Modrić could join following his Real Madrid departure.
Dinamo Zagreb
- Country: Croatia
- League: Croatian Football League
It would be poetic for Modrić to finish out his career where it began. The midfielder could make a triumphant return to Croatia and represent Dinamo Zagreb in his final years on the pitch.
Modrić originally signed with the club in 2003 and went on to make 97 appearances for the Croatian outfit before transferring to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008. His homeland would undoubtedly welcome him back with open arms ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Dinamo Zagreb would give Modrić a great chance to not only add more silverware to his overflowing trophy cabinet, but also potentially still play in the Champions League.
Al Nassr
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- League: Saudi Pro League
Plenty of former European stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar, have made the move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of their careers. Modrić could be next in line to receive a lucrative deal to bring his talents to Saudi Arabia, and Al Nassr is in the market for another superstar to help bring title-winning ways back to the team.
It is hard to imagine Modrić saying no to a reunion with Ronaldo, especially if the price is right. The two won four Champions League titles together at Real Madrid and could help Al Nassr lift the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2019.
Ronaldo’s uncertain future at the club, though, could prove a determining factor for Modrić. The Portugal captain has yet to extend his contract—which expires at the end of this season—with Al Nassr and could be on his way out this summer.
New York City FC
- Country: United States
- League: MLS
MLS is the likeliest of destinations for Modrić. The Croatian could become the next former La Liga champion to bring his talents to the United States.
While Inter Miami boast a squad full of players Modrić knows well, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, the Herons are likely not in the position to sign another high-profile, costly player. NYCFC, though, could be the perfect fit for Modrić.
The Eastern Conference side is in desperate need of a creative midfielder that could take some pressure off of 38-year-old Maxi Moralez. NYCFC are also missing a proven winner that can finally lead the team back to glory; the club has not lifted the MLS Cup since 2021.