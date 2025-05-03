5 MLS Clubs Most Likely to Sign Paul Pogba
MLS and their 30 teams have shifted the roster-building picture towards younger, lesser-known talents, but that hasn’t stopped rumors of established European superstars from surrounding the league.
While Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Müller are linked to the league, they’re joined by French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who could make his way to the top flight of U.S. soccer after he returns from a shortened 18-month doping ban.
On April 28, The Athletic reported that D.C. United owns Pogba’s MLS rights by having him on their Discovery List, giving them negotiating priority and the first right of refusal with the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder.
D.C. sit atop the list of potential MLS teams he could join, but which other clubs could entice the now 32-year-old?
D.C. United
One of the most established clubs over 30 years of MLS, D.C. United is out hunting for a significant player in the summer transfer window. They have reportedly been interested in adding De Bruyne and now find themselves leading the Pogba sweepstakes, hoping to lift the club out of mediocrity.
The club has not been shy of star power in the past, and has not had a global icon since Wayne Rooney played for the team from 2018-2019 and further returned as a manager. While they currently boast 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner and Designated Player striker Christian Benteke, they have been a one-faced attack, with few other players stepping up to push the team towards victories.
They have a second designated player, midfielder Mateusz Klich, but he now plays for Atlanta United, a masterclass deal from the Georgia club. D.C. continues to pay much of his salary and use a DP spot. However, they could add Pogba as a DP.
With Pogba, D.C. would not only add a marketable face but a key transition piece in their midfield to boost Benteke’s chances further. At the same time, Pogba could also boost their attack, having scored a goal and nine assists in his last season with Manchester United, albeit four years ago.
LAFC
At one point, LAFC appeared to have a slight inside track to Pogba. Earlier in the 2025 season, he was seen in a luxury box at BMO Stadium for a match against Austin FC, visiting friends and former teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud, who are now both suiting up for the Black and Gold.
LAFC would likely have space in their midfield to bring in his talents, and do have a Designated Player spot opening up when their short-term loan deal with Fenerbahçe’s Cengiz Under expires on June 30.
Previously, the team has been linked with France’s Antoine Griezmann about a move to California and MLS, but look to be losing out on those sweepstakes, with Atlético Madrid likely keeping Griezmann around for another season.
It leaves LAFC without a big summer addition, a potentially empty DP slot and an already established French presence, laying out a distinct possibility for the fashion-forward midfielder to make his way to Hollywood.
Chicago Fire
Like D.C., Chicago Fire FC look to be in the running for one of the big-name players this summer, already being linked to De Bruyne and Müller, after a failed attempt at wooing Neymar Jr.
Chicago have space in more of an attacking midfield role for Pogba, who they would be able to bring in as a Designated Player, with hopes of creating further chances for MLS Golden Boot leader Hugo Cuypers, and former Ligue 1 winger, Jonathan Bamba. The two have already combined for 14 goal contributions this season, and could establish themselves among the league’s most potent attack with another creative piece.
The Fire have an ambitious owner in Joe Mansueto and have been looking for a star piece to turn them into a contender after moving to the downtown Soldier Field, following years of mediocrity at SeatGeek Stadium in the suburbs.
While the Fire may have the financial and salary cap ability to add Pogba, he would likely rank third on their list behind De Bruyne and Müller.
Inter Miami CF
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF could be in the races for Pogba as well, but it wouldn’t be easy.
Not only would Messi likely have to approve the deal, Miami would be adding another expensive veteran signing to a midfield that already has appeared to struggle to keep up to the pace of MLS. Additionally, he would have to make a maximum of $871,875 for the remainder of 2025 as a TAM player, with Miami having already filled their DP slots.
MLS allowed teams to decide how they want to plan their rosters, and Miami opted for two DPs–Messi and Sergio Busquets–while signing four U22 Initiative players.
While Pogba has been seen regularly at Chase Stadium through the last few seasons and spends significant time in Miami and its surrounding areas, a fit with the Herons seems less than likely.
CF Montréal
CF Montréal need any sort of boost they can find right now. Sitting bottom of MLS with no wins through their first 10 matches, the Canadian club looks to be in dire straits, and could use a star-power injection to bring them back to relevancy.
Although it has been a decade, Montréal have brought in stars before, with Didier Drogba playing for the club from 2015-2016 and Alessandro Nesta from 2010-2014.
It would be a long shot, but both Montreal and Pogba are looking to reinvent themselves. Why not meet up in the only French-speaking market in MLS to pull that off?