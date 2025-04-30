Is Lionel Messi Retiring? Here’s What We Know
Lionel Messi has been playing top-level soccer for over two decades, having made his debut for FC Barcelona as a 17-year-old in October 2003.
A career of that length is impressive on its own, but when you factor in Messi’s extraordinary achievements, it becomes truly historic. With eight Ballon d'Ors, four Champions League titles, numerous domestic trophies, two Copa Américas, and a World Cup to his name—not to mention nearly 900 career goals and hundreds of assists—his legacy is unmatched.
Now in his late thirties and dazzling fans in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi continues to shine—but the clock on his playing career is inevitably winding down.
So the question remains: When exactly will Lionel Messi retire?
Is Lionel Messi Retiring in 2025?
Messi's current contract with Inter Miami runs through the end of the 2025 MLS season.
However, according to The Athletic, the Argentine star is expected to sign a one-year extension that would keep him in Florida through 2026. The move would also position him as club captain when Inter Miami transitions to their new 25,000-seat stadium, Miami Freedom Park.
In April, journalist David Ornstein reported that negotiations between Messi and the club were already "advanced," with an official announcement anticipated "soon."
What Messi Has Said About Retiring
While Messi has never confirmed a specific retirement date, he has made it clear that he’ll only walk away from the game when he feels he can no longer contribute on the pitch.
"I know that the moment that I know that I'm not performing, that I'm not enjoying myself, that I'm not helping my teammates," Messi said on MBC's Big Time Podcast. "When I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do."
One thing he has consistently emphasized, however, is his desire to return to his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, before officially hanging up his boots.
A lifelong supporter of the Rosario-based team, Messi joined Newell's at just seven years old and reportedly scored over 500 goals in six years before moving to FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.
“I would love to [return],” Messi told Telefe’s Polemica en el Bar back in 2016. “It’s something I’ve kept an eye on because it was my dream as a child. Obviously, my life started to change and went another way, but I have no regrets. I still want to play in Argentine football, and at Newell’s—where I grew up.”
Assuming he does make that long-awaited return, even for a single season, it seems Messi won’t retire until at least 2027.
Key Milestones Influencing Messi’s Decision to Retire
The main reason Messi is likely to call it quits in the near future is that, like any elite athlete approaching 40, his body is starting to feel the toll of a long career in professional soccer.
In a recent interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Messi admitted that the demanding schedule with both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team is beginning to wear him down. He even hinted that he may not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
“I think about it and wait and see, but I don’t want to set that goal either,” said Messi, who famously led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. “I’ll take it day by day and see how I feel physically, above all else, and be honest with myself.”
Beyond fitness concerns, Messi is also a father of three—Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—and husband to his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo. After decades of dedication to the demands of professional soccer, it’s clear he’ll be looking forward to spending more time with his family once he steps away from the game.
What Messi’s Retirement Could Look Like
Messi is already a busy man beyond the pitch. In addition to raising a young family, he’s also built an impressive business portfolio. He owns the MiM Hotels chain, a selection of wine labels, and a tech investment firm, Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo—all of which have helped propel him to billionaire status and will no doubt keep him occupied once he retires from football.
Still, soccer is undeniably Messi’s passion and lifelong calling. It’s hard to imagine him walking away entirely, and there’s little doubt he’ll return to the sport in some capacity—even if it’s after a few years of rest.
That said, he’s already ruled out coaching, admitting he’s “not sure” what role he’d take on instead. A return to FC Barcelona, the club that made him a global icon, might once have seemed like the natural path. But given the painful nature of his departure in 2021 and his reportedly strained relationship with current president Joan Laporta, a full-circle comeback to Camp Nou feels increasingly unlikely.
Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain: Messi’s impact on soccer will endure long after he plays his final match.