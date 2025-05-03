5 Players You Forgot Played for Chelsea and Liverpool
Chelsea and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in English soccer history, collecting titles in numbers and growing into two of the most iconic clubs in the sport.
Blues and Reds will face off this weekend in the Premier League, adding another chapter to a fierce rivalry that's given fans plenty of memorable moments. Through the years, Chelsea and Liverpool have made a habit of recruiting some of the biggest talents in the sport and some of them have even played for both clubs.
A total of 13 players have played for both Chelsea and Liverpool. Fernando Torres is probably the shining example, moving from Anfield to Stamford Bridge in one of the most talked about moves of the early 2010s.
But there are other more under the radar examples of players that donned both shirts. Here's a list of five players you might've forgotten wore both the blue and red shirts.
Mohamed Salah
Some people might forget that before becoming one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, Mohamed Salah's introduction to the Premier League came wearing a Chelsea shirt.
The Egyptian King scored twice vs. Chelsea in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage, prompting Jose Mourinho to push for his signing in Jan. 2014. However, Salah's spell with the Blues was lackluster, appearing in only 19 games and scoring two goals before leaving on loan to Fiorentina in 2015 and then Roma permanently.
Liverpool recruited Salah back to the Premier League ahead of the 2017-18 season and the rest is history. The Egyptian has starred for the Reds and won everything there is to be won at the club level, including two Premier League titles and one Champions League. He's played 397 games for the Reds and scored 244 goals.
Daniel Sturridge
The former England international was once one of the most highly regarded young strikers in England, prompting Chelsea to sign him from Manchester City at just 19-years-old in 2009.
Sturridge never managed to fully blossom at Chelsea, struggling to find playing time with Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba blocking his path to consistent minutes. From 2009 to 2013, Sturridge featured in 96 games for the Blues, scoring 24 goals, winning the Premier League once and being part of the Chelsea side that conquered the first Champions League trophy in club history in 2012.
Brendan Rodgers and Liverpool came calling in 2013 and Sturridge's career finally took off at Anfield. The striker formed a strong partnership with Luis Suárez that nearly got Liverpool their first ever Premier League trophy. His performances earned him a spot in England's squad in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and his iconic celebrations became a fan favorite.
Jürgen Klopp's arrival saw Sturridge's time at Liverpool slowly come to an end, but he bid farewell to the club as Champions League champion in 2019. He had 160 appearances for the Reds and found the back of the net 67 times.
Dominic Solanke
There was plenty of expectations placed on Dominic Solanke when he was coming up Chelsea's academy given his impressive performances for England's youth national teams. However, Solanke played only 17 minutes for Chelsea's senior side in one appearance, when Mourinho made him the club's youngest Champions League debutant at just 17-years-old in 2014.
Three years later, Solanke left on a free transfer to join Klopp's Liverpool. Many hoped the move would kick-start the career of the then 19-year-old, but he only managed to feature 27 times and scored once in his season and a half tenure at Anfield.
The Reds sold him to Bournemouth where his career finally blossomed, leading Tottenham Hotspur to make him the most expensive transfer in club history last summer.
Joe Cole
For those who never got to watch Joe Cole during his peak in the 2000s, Steven Gerrard once claimed he was a better player than Lionel Messi.
Cole shined for Chelsea upon his arrival to the club in 2003, playing seven seasons for the Blues where he won the Premier League three times the FA Cup three times and the league cup twice. The attacker could be deployed all over the front line and his touch and technique was on par with the Premier League's best at the time. He played 282 games at Chelsea and scored 39 goals.
The former England international left the Blues to join Liverpool on a free transfer in 2010. However, by that time, injuries had taken a toll on Cole and he was never able to return to his Chelsea level with the Reds. He donned Liverpool's shirt 42 times and scored five goals before leaving the club in 2013.
Nicolas Anelka
One of world soccer's great journeymen, Nicolas Anelka was as controversial as he was talented, playing 18 seasons for nine different clubs.
Anelka joined Liverpool on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the 2001-02 season, where he featured in 22 games and tallied five goals. Despite strong performances, the Reds opted against making his move to Anfield permanent.
Six years later, Anelka joined Chelsea, the team where he spent the time during his career and was his most successful. The Frenchman played four seasons at Stamford Bridge in which he managed to win one Premier League and two FA Cups, appearing in 179 games and scoring 58 times.
Anelka won the Premier League golden boot in 2008-09, but his time with the Blues is remembered most for missing the decisive penalty in the 2007-08 Champions League final vs. Manchester United.