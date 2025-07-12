SI

Report: AC Milan Learn Chelsea's Astronomical Nicolas Jackson Valuation

Chelsea's striker pool has been boosted by the arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap.

Tom Gott

Nicolas Jackson is a target for AC Milan.
Nicolas Jackson is a target for AC Milan. / IMAGO/Visionhaus

Chelsea have warned AC Milan it will take a bid of £100 million ($135.1 million) to sign striker Nicolas Jackson, reports have revealed.

Jackson is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after the Blues signed both Liam Delap and João Pedro for a combined £90 million ($121.6 million), with Chelsea thought to be prepared to part ways with the Senegal international for the right price.

Sensing a potential opportunity, AC Milan expressed an interest in Jackson, with a report going as far as to claim the Rossoneri are “dreaming” about signing the Chelsea forward. But the finances of such a deal could prove problematic.

It has since emerged that Chelsea are prepared to demand as much as £100 million for Jackson, with the Daily Mail reporting the Blues are in no rush to sell the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea’s lofty valuation of Jackson has come from interactions with other clubs in their search for a new striker, specifically Hugo Ekitiké of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nicolas Jackson
Jackson has struggled for minutes since the arrival of Delap and Pedro. / IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Frankfurt are known to be demanding €100 million (£86.5 million, $116.9 million) for Ekitiké—a known target for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United—and the Blues believe they can justify a similar price tag for Jackson.

Milan are not expected to come anywhere close to that sort of price but Chelsea are hopeful of fielding offers from the Premier League, where there are reported to be a handful of sides exploring a deal.

Jackson has been Chelsea’s starting striker since joining the club from Villarreal in 2023 for a fee of £32 million ($43.2 million), offering up a solid return of 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions.

He started Chelsea’s opening game at the Club World Cup but has found himself behind both Delap and Pedro in the weeks that have followed—his cause not aided by a needless sending off against Flamengo.

