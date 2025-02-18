AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord: Champions League
AC Milan host Eredivisie's Feyenoord looking to come back from a one goal deficit to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League.
The Rossoneri looked toothless in the first leg of the knockout phase playoff tie in the Netherlands. Feyenoord were able to go ahead early and frustrated Milan with a stout defensive performance to get within 90 minutes of a round of 16 birth.
Sérgio Conceição's side will hope that their home support offers them a boost to mount the comeback. Milan haven't lost at the San Siro since Oct. 29, currently on a 12 game unbeaten streak across all competitions at home.
USMNT captain, Christian Pulisic and Mexico national team striker, Santiago Giménez could feature from the start and play a key role in Milan's front line. USMNT's Yunus Musah will be back available after serving his one game suspension. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Royal remain sidelined with injuries.
The Rossoneri were heavily favored going into the fixture and have more than enough quality to turn the tie around and stay alive in the Champions League.
Here's how AC Milan could lineup vs. Feyenoord on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan—Maignan will look to make up from his error in the first leg which gave Feyenoord the upper-hand.
RB: Kyle Walker—The veteran right back has more than enough experience in high-pressure Champions League games from his time with Manchester City.
CB: Fikayo Tomori—The former Chelsea player will look to have a stout defensive performance.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović—The Serbian defender's aerial ability will be much needed both in attack and defense.
LB: Theo Hernández—While it hasn't been his best season, Hernández still has more than enough quality to be impactful from the left flank.
CM: Youssouf Fofana—Fofana is irreplaceable in Conceição's lineup.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—The Dutchman has been one of Milan's best players this season and his ability to score from the midfield position could be needed against Feyenoord.
RW: Christian Pulisic—The USMNT captain has carried Milan with a record-breaking Champions League season and will look to answer the call once again.
AM: João Félix—Félix's quality and creativity could be key to unlock what will likely be a low defensive block that tries to take away spaces in the final third.
LW: Rafael Leão—The Portugal international must be at his best and prove why many consider him one of the elite left wingers in world soccer.
ST: Santiago Giménez—After entering the AC Milan history books, the Mexican striker will look to score against his former club.