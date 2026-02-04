‘Ask Him What’s Wrong’—Al Hilal CEO Hits Out at Cristiano Ronaldo, Confirms Vinicius Junior Ambition

Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has little sympathy with Cristiano Ronaldo, who refused to play for Saudi Pro League rivals Al Nassr this week over perceived injustice in how the clubs are operating.

Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are all owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), but Ronaldo allegedly believes the other three are getting superior treatment. Karim Benzema’s sudden move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal this week, strengthening the latter in their title battle with Al Nassr, is reported to have left Ronaldo ‘furious’ to the point where his future is in doubt.

Benzema joining Al Hilal, as one of seven winter signings, after his relationship with Al Ittihad soured could be construed as PIF favoritism at the expense of Al Nassr. But PIF is no longer the sole financier and reports suggest the Benzema deal was privately funded by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Al Nassr would be entitled to spend as much as they want on who they want with similar private backing.

Calzada defended his own team’s position. “We should ask him what’s wrong,” the Al Hilal chief told Cadena SER when asked about Ronaldo’s response to the situation.

“Al Hilal is the most powerful club in Saudi Arabia. We have three sources of funding for transfers: merchandising, the government program to sign top players, and the Prince, who supports the club to obtain significant resources.”

Al Nassr’s sole recruit in January was unknown 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem, although João Félix and Kingsley Coman joined the club last summer at considerable expense—as Calzada also pointed out—while Iñigo Martínez also arrived as a free agent from Barcelona.

2025–26 Saudi Pro League Title Race—Feb. 2, 2026

Position Club Played Points Goal Difference 1 Al Hilal 19 47 +29 2 Al Nassr 19 46 +31 3 Al Ahli 19 44 +21 4 Al Qadsiah 19 43 +26

Vinicius Junior Still a Saudi Pro League Target

Vinicius Junior does not yet have a contract beyond 2027. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the past couple of years, a situation that feels increasingly plausible due to the Brazilian not yet agreeing a new contact at the Santiago Bernabéu beyond the end of next season.

According to Calzada, there is nothing concrete in it for Al Hilal, but league officials remain very keen.

“In our case, there are no talks,” the Spaniard said. “But the CEO of the Saudi league, whenever asked, says that if he’s available, he’ll try to bring him in.”

If Vinicius Jr still hasn’t committed his future to Los Blancos by the summer, the 15-time European champions could find themselves in a position where selling is a must to avoid his valuation dropping, before ultimately becoming a free agent in 2027.

The likely preference from Real Madrid at that point would be for the player to leave Europe altogether, rather than potentially strengthen a Champions League rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Best Option After Al Nassr

Ronaldo is chasing 1,000 career goals. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

There would be an irony if Ronaldo’s petulant potential departure from Saudi Arabia paves the way for Vinicius Jr to join Al Nassr this coming summer.

If the 40-year-old has reached the point of no return in the Kingdom—although it’s not out of the question to pull a ‘Benzema’ and join a rival Saudi club—he could wind up back in Europe or in the United States as he prioritizes 1,000 career goals over retirement. However, for a transfer within Saudi Arabia or to a European team, he would have to wait until summer.

Ronaldo would almost certainly have to compromise on salary wherever he would end up, currently pocketing more than $660,000 each day. Even Lionel Messi earns just a fraction of that with Inter Miami.

Major League Soccer’s transfer window stays open until March 26, meaning it would be Ronaldo’s only realistic choice if he wants to facilitate a quick exit from Saudi Arabia.

