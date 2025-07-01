Al Hilal Fan Became Best New Meme of Club World Cup During Man City Upset
Al Hilal fans at Camping World Stadium were in their glory when the Saudi Pro League side eliminated Manchester City from the FIFA Club World Cup.
Manchester City came into this summer’s newly expanded tournament as one of the favourites to take home the winning prize of $125.8 million. The English outfit was the only club to record a perfect group stage, securing three wins in as many games against Wydad AC, Al-Ain and Juventus.
The Cityzens then faced Al Hilal in the Club World Cup round of 16 and what unfolded was a result almost no one saw coming. Simone Inzaghi’s men managed a thrilling 4–3 extra-time victory thanks to Marcos Leonardo’s 112th minute winner.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Al Hilal supporters went crazy in the stands when the Brazilian striker buried the goal to send his team through to the Club World Cup quarterfinals. One fan in particular quickly went viral for his reaction after the winner.
DAZN cameras captured the fan taunting Manchester City for choking with just minutes left in the fixture. Phil Foden rallied his side with an equalizer in extra time to tie the game 3–3 in Orlando, but Pep Guardiola’s men could not hold until a penalty shootout.
The video instantly became a meme that will surely be used throughout the rest of the competition and in future close matches across the sport.
As Al Hilal supporters both at Camping World Stadium and back home in Saudi Arabia celebrated the monumental win, Manchester City faced the reality of a shocking, early exit in the United States.
Chelsea are now the only English club left in the Club World Cup. The Blues are set to face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals while Al Hilal will clash with Fluminense.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.