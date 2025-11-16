Alexander Isak Delivers Brutally Honest Verdict on Liverpool Career So Far
Alexander Isak admitted that the start to his Liverpool career “has not been optimal” during an injury-riddled few months on Merseyside.
The most expensive player in British football history has yet to come anywhere close to justifying his £125 million ($164.4 million) fee. Isak had to wait 16 days before even making his first appearance for Liverpool as Arne Slot tentatively eased the forward into the fold after his summer preparations were derailed by a draining standoff with his past employers, Newcastle United.
That caution was justified. Isak has been forced to sit out Liverpool’s last four games with a muscular issue he sustained after starting two games in the space of four days. Even though he was fit enough to make the bench against Manchester City last weekend and delivered an uninspiring cameo for Sweden on Saturday, Isak’s health still has to be carefully managed.
“It has not been optimal,” the 26-year-old bluntly surmised to Aftonbladet after suffering yet another defeat this season. Isak has played 12 times for club and country in 2025–26, racking up eight losses and just one goal.
2025–26 All Comps
Isak Value
Liverpool Squad Rank
Games
8
18th
Starts
6
17th
Minutes
427
16th
Goals
1
Joint 8th
Assists
1
Joint 8th
“But when I am on the pitch I do not give myself any excuses. I always want to play my game and perform,” Isak continued. “But yes, it’s hard to be away and not be able to help and contribute.”
It should be no surprise that Isak is suffering from fitness issues. The Swede missed 38 games across his three seasons at Newcastle, the equivalent of one full Premier League campaign.
“It is always frustrating when you are injured. Regardless of whether it is one match or several. It is always worst for the player himself,” Isak glumly reflected.
“There’s not much that’s easy in football. But with experience you learn to deal with things. That’s how it is with injuries and all that. You learn to deal with it and get back in the right way.”
Hugo Ekitike Living the Dream
While Isak has been toiling away in the treatment room, the other striker Liverpool signed this summer—for a fraction of Isak’s hulking fee—is living the fantasies he played out as a kid.
Hugo Ekitiké came off the bench for France on Thursday night to score his first senior international goal. “It’s a childhood dream,” the giddy 23-year-old gushed to TF1.
“Every time I get minutes, I try to show my abilities and that I’m there to help the team... I’m happy to be rewarded.” The same can very much be said of his time at Liverpool.
Ekitiké may have struggled like the rest of his teammates against Manchester City last time out, but the energetic Frenchman has enjoyed a largely promising start to life at Anfield, racking up a team-high six goals across all competitions.
A combination of injuries and inherent caution have limited Ekitiké and Isak’s time on the pitch together so far this season, but there is hope within the squad that the pair can form a strong partnership.
“It can work, definitely,” Ekitiké predicted while in discussion with Sky Sports News earlier this month. “We need to train together, play together and it will get better.
“Sometimes it works like you have this connection with people and it’s more easy, but sometimes it’s spending time on the pitch, getting to know the other guy, what he likes, how he likes to run in the channel, how he likes the ball, in behind [or to] come and play link-up.”
Ekitiké scored his maiden France goal from the left wing position, driving infield and combining with Kylian Mbappé, who played the role of a roving centre forward which Isak would typically fill for Liverpool.