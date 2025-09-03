When Will Alexander Isak Make His Liverpool Debut?
The longest saga of the summer finally came to a conclusion on transfer deadline day as Alexander Isak secured his Premier League record move to Liverpool.
The Reds eventually negotiated a division-high fee of £125 million ($168 million) with Newcastle United for the Sweden international, who was desperate to join Liverpool under any circumstances.
The transfer took Liverpool’s total spend to a whopping £446.5 million—the most by an individual club in a single window in Premier League history—and the arrival of Isak adds another dimension to the club’s already star-studded attack.
Having been made to wait nervously for the deal to be completed, Liverpool supporters will be desperate to catch their first glimpse of Isak in a red shirt. Here’s when he could make his debut.
When Will Alexander Isak Make His First Liverpool Appearance?
With the September international break here, Isak will not be able to make his first Liverpool appearance until Sunday, September 14. The Reds travel to newly-promoted Burnley on their return to Premier League action, but they will have to be careful with Isak’s integration into the team.
Isak hasn’t turned out for club or country since the final game of the 2024–25 Premier League season back in late May, and he didn’t undergo pre-season with Newcastle as he aimed to force a move to Anfield. While that tactic ultimately worked, it means he’s currently nowhere near full match fitness.
Arne Slot will not want to rush his new star signing into action before he’s match fit and boasts a better understanding of his role within the Liverpool team, especially given Hugo Ekitiké has made such an impressive start to his career with the Reds. The Frenchman is likely to lead the line at Turf Moor when the international period has concluded following two goals and an assist in his opening three Premier League matches.
Isak has been called up to the Sweden squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Slovenia and Kosovo, but national team manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has already confirmed that the striker’s involvement will be limited.
“We’re not going to do anything stupid with him,” Tomasson revealed, per Fotbollskanalen. “He hasn’t had a pre-season with lots of training and matches. He can’t play 90 minutes. We have a plan. He’s smiling and happy.”
Isak could be involved in some capacity against Burnley but there will be plenty of opportunities for him to make his debut before the end of September if he doesn’t make the journey to Lancashire. The Reds host Atlético Madrid in their Champions League opener on September 17 and then welcome Everton to Anfield the following weekend in the first Merseyside derby of the season.
Matches with Southampton in the Carabao Cup, Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League all come before the end of the month.