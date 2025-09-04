Alexander Isak ‘Snubbed Premier League Rivals’ Before Liverpool Transfer
Chelsea failed with an ambitious approach for Alexander Isak earlier this summer as the striker made it clear he had his heart set on a move to Liverpool, a report has claimed.
Isak was made to sweat in anticipation of his eventual move to Liverpool, even going public with frustrations to try and force a deal which ended up being worth a British record £125 million ($167.9 million).
With Isak believed to have been looking to leave Newcastle as far back as April of this year, the Daily Mail claim Chelsea made contact early in the summer transfer window to gauge his interest in making a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues were active in the early weeks of the summer. Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town for £30 million on June 4, one month before João Pedrom ironically a target for Newcastle, completed a £60 million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Yet it appears Chelsea also found time to contact Isak’s representatives, who made it abundantly clear that the Sweden striker was holding out for a move to Liverpool.
The Athletic claim Liverpool were first alerted to Isak’s interest in moving to Anfield in May, with complications stemming from the sheer size of the deal forcing extreme caution.
It is stressed that Isak’s “mood changed” in the aftermath of Liverpool’s acquisition of Hugo Ekitiké—himself another target for Newcastle—as the 25-year-old realised he also had to contribute to the pressure on the Magpies’ shoulders.
Isak’s controversial actions ultimately saw him granted his wish as he sealed a record-breaking move to Liverpool on Deadline Day. He could make his debut for his new side as early as September 14, away at Burnley.
As for Chelsea, while there will inevitably be an air of disappointment around missing out on a striker of Isak’s calibre, Blues officials will still be delighted with the two strikers they did bring through the door. Pedro has five goals and two assists in his first six games for the club, while Delap also caught the eye before being struck down by injury before the international break.