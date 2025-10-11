Alexander Isak Endures Sweden Horror Show—But Sends Liverpool Key Message
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak finally played his first full 90 minutes of the season on Friday, but was booed off with the rest of his Sweden teammates after a nightmare performance saw him touch the ball just 31 times in a 2–0 defeat to Switzerland.
The £125 million ($166.7 million) summer signing has been eased into action this campaign after missing pre-season with Newcastle United as part of his push to seal a switch to Anfield.
Isak has made six appearances for Liverpool to date but has played just over 300 minutes in total, with manager Arne Slot warning Reds fans they would have to be patient while he worked his way back to full fitness.
Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson deemed Isak to be good to go for the start of his country’s latest World Cup qualifier, but things did not go at all plan as Switzerland cruised to victory thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka, from the penalty spot, and teenager Johan Manzambi.
During his 90 minutes on the pitch, Isak managed just one shot—off target—as Sweden sank to the bottom of their World Cup qualification group with just one point from their first three games. His total of 31 touches was the lowest of any outfield player to complete the game.
Isak was by no means the only target of Sweden’s frustrations. Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, who lined up alongside him for the full 90, only had two off-target efforts of his own and narrowly bettered Isak’s touch tally with 33.
Isak: I’m Ready to Play 90 Minutes for Liverpool
Isak’s challenge has been getting up to the physical standard required to play a full 90 minutes. After a less than ideal pre-season, his Liverpool minutes have come in fits and spurts, meaning he’s not really been able to find any kind of rhythm.
Ahead of Sweden’s defeat, Isak was put forward for media duties and did offer an encouraging message for Slot and for Liverpool as a whole.
“I think I’m ready,” he vowed. “We’ll take it one game at a time. I am ready to play 90 minutes, if necessary.”
The bad news for Liverpool is that with the pressure on Sweden boss Tomasson building, Isak could be required to go again for the full 90 minutes in Monday’s meeting with Kosovo. That would limit the recovery time of the 26-year-old, who Liverpool fans would much rather see go the full distance against bitter rivals Manchester United when the Premier League returns on Sunday Oct. 19.