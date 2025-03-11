All Possible UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Games
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is upon as the round of 16 concludes on Wednesday, Mar. 12.
The penultimate round of 16 day featured Barcelona eliminating Benfica, Bayern Munich knocking out their domestic rival in Leverkusen, Inter Milan defeating Feyenoord and, most shockingly, PSG bouncing Liverpool from the competition on penalties. Only one quarterfinal matchup is known following Tuesday's action as Bayern will meet Inter.
Here's a look at the possible Champions League quarterfinals games ahead of Wednesday's action.
Here are all the potential matchups based on how the top eight teams from the league phase will be seeded into the bracket:
Barcelona
- Will face winner of Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille (AGG: 1-1)
Bayern Munich
- Will face Inter Milan in the quarterfinals
Paris Saint-Germain
- Will face winner of Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge (AGG: 3-1)
Arsenal vs. PSV (AGG: 7-1)
- Winner to face winner of Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (AGG: 1-2)
After Liverpool's elimination, and pending Real Madrid's qualification, neutral fans potentially look forward to an El Clasico final later this year. Though, PSG cannot be underestimated given the level they showed in both legs against Liverpool.