Huge American Rock Band to Play Champions League Final Pre-Match Show
Linkin Park will headline the Champions League final pre-match show ahead of the biggest club soccer match of the year.
The legendary American rock band will take the stage at the Allianz Arena to play a setlist featuring new music from their most recent album, From Zero, as well as a few of their classic hits. Linkin Park will also debut a new remix of the Champions League anthem.
The performance will take place before the Champions League final kicks off on May 31. Not only will fans in person get to experience the live music, but those tuned in across the globe can also watch the show on the official Champions League broadcast.
"With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement," Linkin Park shared. "We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favorite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."
Linkin Park will have the tough task of putting together a show that resonates with not just the 75,000 fans in the Allianz Arena, but also the millions watching at home.
Last year, Lenny Kravitz headlined Wembley Stadium before Real Madrid clashed with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Other previous performers include Anitta, Imagine Dragons, Dua Lipa and more. Unlike the Super Bowl, the performances are always before the match and never during halftime.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino did confirm, though, that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show at MetLife Stadium.