Will Erling Haaland be Available to Play for Manchester City Again This Season?
Erling Haaland scored against Bournemouth to help Manchester City advance to the FA Cup semifinals, but after being substituted with an ankle injury fans were fearing the worst.
Haaland might not be firing Manchester City to another Premier League title this season, but he's still an integral part of Pep Guardiola's squad and in contention for the golden boot. After leaving the pitch with an injury, fans hoped for the best. Unfortunately for Man City, they'll be without Haaland's services for most of the rest of the season.
Haaland will definitely be unavailable for Leicester City on Wednesday, Apr. 2 following the club's update. But the expectation is the Norwegian will feature again for City before the end of the season. And, significantly, be able to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.
"The Norwegian striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory away at AFC Bournemouth. Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup," the club said in a statement on social media Monday.
The club's statement gives fans hope that if Man City can advance to another FA Cup final, he'll be available as long as the prognosis doesn't determine a longer term injury. For now, they'll have to push for Champions League qualification without him.