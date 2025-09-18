‘I’ve Made it Clear’—Andreas Christensen Reveals ‘Wish’ for Barcelona Future
Hansi Flick’s debut season with Barcelona was nearly flawless, with the club exceeding expectations by dominating Spanish soccer to the tune of their first ever domestic treble.
But for Andreas Christensen, 2024–25 couldn’t have gone much worse. Injuries saw the Denmark international feature in just six games throughout the entire season. After appearing in Barcelona’s season debut in Aug. 2024, he didn’t play a single match until late April.
Entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona, Christensen is dead-set on turning around his fortunes. Christensen spoke to the media ahead of Barça’s Champions League clash against Newcastle United and after being asked about his current contract situation, he made his intention to continue with the club crystal clear.
“I wish to stay,” Christensen said. “I also made that pretty clear to the club in the summer. I said ‘no’ to the national team for this reason, that I wanted to get back. Obviously last year was a tough year for me personally and I wanted to do everything right and I told the club exactly what the plan was: say ‘no’ to the national team and come back in a bit early to make sure my body was ready for a very hard preseason and take it step-by-step.
Christensen: Long-Term Barcelona Future in My Hands
“Now, I think it’s up to me to perform and see where it leads. I’ve always expressed my feeling and love for the club and I always wanted to stay. It’s been my plan—my personal plan—from the start.”
Many believed the 29-year-old would be on the move during the summer transfer window given the overbooking at the center back position and Barcelona’s significant need to gather funds to register players.
Everything changed when Iñigo Martínez left the club on an out-of-nowhere free transfer to join Al Nassr. Christensen’s presence grew in importance after that and he’s already featured in two matches this season, including one start.
The Chelsea academy graduate is well aware that he’ll get his chances to prove his worth this season, eyeing a contract extension to remain with Barcelona well past the summer of 2026.
“There’s so many games [this season], there’s always going to be opportunities. It’s just about showing yourself every game and be ready when you’re called upon and be ready for every game that you get and enjoy them.”