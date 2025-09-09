Nottingham Forest Sack Nuno Espirito Santo Three Games Into Season
The first major managerial bombshell of the 2025–26 Premier League season has officially dropped.
Nottingham Forest sacked Nuno Espírito Santo during the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 9. The Portuguese manager joined Forest on Dec. 2023 and led the club to its first European competition berth since 1995–96 in his only full season with the team last term.
“Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach,” the club said in a statement.
“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”
Although it might appear like a shocking decision to fire a manager three games into the season—especially one that oversaw the most successful season the team has witnessed in 30 years—it seemed like Nuno’s departure was only a matter of time.
In the aftermath of a brilliant 2024–25 season, growing tensions behind the scenes saw Nuno’s relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis drastically deteriorate, something the manager himself admitted during a stunning press conference.
It was also reported that Nuno had a major clash with Forest’s new global head of football Edu Gaspar, who landed at the City Ground after spending half a decade as Arsenal’s first-ever technical director.
Many believed Nuno was going to be fired even before the 2025–26 started, but he was on the touchline during the club’s opening three games of the Premier League season, taking four points in total.
Overall, Nuno leaves Forest having managed 73 games with a record of 32 wins, 26 losses and 15 draws.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest already have three candidates in mind to replace Nuno, including former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.