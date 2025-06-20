‘Confirmed’—Angel Correa to Leave Atletico Madrid and Sign for Liga MX Team
Atlético Madrid forward and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Ángel Correa will leave the Spanish giants following the conclusion of the 2025 Club World Cup to join Liga MX side Tigres.
Rumors of Tigres planning to make a move for Correa became public back in March, two months before the Liga MX Clausura 2025 season ended. Since the season ended, those rumors began gathering more traction, until Cesar Luis Merlo and Fabrizio Romano both confirmed the news of a full agreement.
The reported fee Tigres will pay Atlético Madrid is arround $10 million (€8.6 million) and Correa will sign a five-year deal with the 8-time Liga MX champions.
After just one season as a professional, Correa joined Atleti in Jan. 2015. In his decade-long stint in Spain's capital, Correa appeared in 467 games and scored 88 goals. This past season, Correa featured in 47 games across all competitions with Simeone's side, scoring eight goals and assisting another five.
Since the start of 2025, Liga MX has seen an increase of high-profile players coming to the league. James Rodríguez joined Club León in early January and only a couple of weeks later his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos followed suit, joining Monterrey.
Tigres couldn't sit-back and watch Monterrey—their bitter city rivals—make such a signing without responding with one of their own. Unlike Ramos and James, though, Correa will arrive to Liga MX at only 30-years-old, with plenty still left in the tank.
It's not the first time Tigres make a big splash in the transfer market. Over the past decade, the club has flexed their economic muscle and brought international stars to their ranks, with former France international André-Pierre Gignac—the team's all-time leading goalscorer— being the shining example.
With Correa joining what was already one of the most powerful rosters in the country, expectations will be sky-high for Tigres come the start of the Apertura 2025 season, with the team looking to conquer the Liga MX title for the sixth time since 2015.