Club World Cup Team of Matchday 1: Bayern Munich Stars Take Center Stage
The opening matchday of the 2025 Club World Cup is in the books and there were plenty of stellar individual displays during the first 16 games of the competition.
Since Inter Miami and Al Ahly kicked-off the tournament, it's been an action-packed five days of football where some players have put in performances worthy of special recognition.
From Bayern Munich's attacking onslaught and Paris Saint-Germain's stars continuing their fine form, to a vintage Sergio Ramos performance and defenders from South American clubs showing their quality, the Club World Cup is proving to be a summer competition worth following.
Here's Sports Illustrated's best XI of Matchday 1 in the Club World Cup.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Club World Cup Team of Matchday 1 (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The Inter Miami goalkeeper was the hero for the Herons to avoid falling in the opening match of the Club World Cup vs. Al Ahly thanks to his best performance since arriving to the club. A penalty-kick stop was the highlight of an eight-save, clean sheet performance that earned him man of the match honors.
RB: Sacha Boey—The 24-year-old right back bagged a goal and an assist in Bayern Munich's impressive opener. Boey was stellar covering space on the right flank, especially in attack. He completed 85 of the 86 passes he attempted.
CB: Sergio Ramos—The 39-year-old had a vintage performance, showing why he's one of the best centre backs of the 21st century. He scored a trademarked header from a corner and led a Monterrey defense that managed to contain Inter Milan for the most part en route to a draw vs. the Champions League finalists. Ramos was the biggest star in one of the greatest-ever results by a Liga MX side in international competitions.
CB: Alexander Barboza—Botafogo managed to get all three points in their debut thanks to a spirited defensive effort from center back Alexander Barboza. With Seattle Sounders pushing for an equalizer in the second half, Barboza finished the game with 13 clearances, the most by any player so far in the tournament.
LB: Marcos Acuña—The 2022 World Cup champion shined in River Plate's victory vs. Urawa Red Diamonds. Although he did give up a penalty that resulted in the only goal River conceded, he made up for it with two brilliant crosses that led to two assists on the day. Overall, he had three big chances created from the left back position.
CM: Cristian Roldán—The first player included on this list that was on the losing side of his opening match. Roldán was phenomenal vs. the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, scoring Seattle's only goal of the match—the only goal scored by an MLS side so far. Roldán was all over the pitch, with 11 recoveries and 15 passes into the final third, standing out despite the losing effort.
CM: Vitinha—The Portugal international continued his fantastic form in Paris Saint-Germain's emphatic victory over Atlético Madrid. Vitinha controlled the game from midfield much like he did in his side's Champions League-winning run. He crowned his performance with a goal and once again reminded everyone why he's one of the best midfielders in the world.
RW: Michael Olise—Olise was at the heart of Bayern Munich's 10–0 demolition of Auckland City FC. The Frenchman had a pair of goals and assists and completed the most dribbles in the match. Simply put, no one had an answer to Olise's quality on the day.
AM: Thomas Müller—The Bayern Munich legend started his final tournament with the club with a superb performance that saw him bag a brace and an assist. The 35-year-old pulled the strings of Bayern's attack and showed his class is permanent with a fantastic showing to begin his swan song with the German giants.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—Kvaratskhelia was a handful for Marcos Llorente on the left wing for the European champions. The Georgia international had two assists in PSG's victory in what many expected to be a very tightly contested match.
ST: Jamal Musiala—The Club World Cup leading scorer after the first round of games, it took Musiala 29 minutes on the pitch to bag a hat-trick to crown a brilliant Bayern debut in the competition. A classy outside the box finish, a well executed penalty-kick and a sharp recovery to complete a hat-trick, Musiala did his best Harry Kane impression in the opening round of the tournament.
