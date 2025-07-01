Ansu Fati Signs New Barcelona Contract, Joins Monaco on Loan
Monaco have confirmed the signing of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on a season-long loan.
Fati struggled horribly for playing time under Hansi Flick last season, earning fewer than 300 minutes across 11 appearances and begrudgingly accepting the need to leave Barcelona in an attempt to reignite a career which has stalled following a series of nasty injuries.
Monaco are prepared to take a chance on Fati, negotiating a loan deal which also includes the option to make the move permanent next summer.
Reports claim Barcelona have saved €8 million ($9.4 million) in salary, while Monaco’s purchase clause is believed to stand at €11 million ($12.9 million).
Fati has also signed a one-year extension to his Barcelona contract, which now runs until 2028. Should Monaco decline to trigger their purchase option, the winger would return to Camp Nou with two years remaining on his deal.
The move could kick-start a significant chain reaction, beginning with the transfer of Fati’s No. 10 shirt number. Lamine Yamal is expected to take ownership of the famous jersey once he turns 18 later this month.
Fati’s departure is also thought to be integral to Barcelona’s transfer plans. The salary savings will help the bid to register Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and could even open the door to further attacking reinforcements.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford remains a target and could now be the subject of a loan bid as Barcelona seek to give the Englishman the chance to seal his dream transfer in the summer window.