Antoine Griezmann Retires From International Soccer at 33
Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from international soccer at 33 years old.
Griezmann earned 137 caps for France since his debut in 2014, scoring 44 goals along the way. The Frenchman won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.
The Atlético Madrid man took to social media to share his decision with the world. "It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life," Griezmann posted. "Thank you for this magnificent, tricolor adventure and see you soon."
"Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player," he said. "After ten incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it's time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation."
"Wearing this shirt has been an honor and a privilege," he continued. "I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude. I had the honor of representing our country and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion."
"I'll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I'm convinced that the future is bright and I can't wait to see the next generation shine."
Griezmann's retirement comes just two weeks before France is set to play Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium. The 33-year-old made his last appearance for his country on Sept. 9 when he came off the bench against Belgium in France's 2–0 victory.
Now, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will turn his full focus to Atlético Madrid as the club continues its La Liga and Champions League campaigns.