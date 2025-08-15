Antoine Semenyo Reports Racist Abuse As Liverpool Match Temporarily Halted
Bournemouth star winger Antoine Semenyo reported racial abuse during the first half of the Cherries’ season-opening clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
The incident appeared to happen when the Ghana international was prepared to make one of his signature long throw-ins. Semenyo got very close to the stands as he prepared to propel himself into the throw-in and seemed to acknowledge someone from the crowd.
Semenyo immediately notified match referee Anthony Taylor about the incident, and the game was promptly halted in the 29th minute, as per Premier League protocol.
Taylor was seen speaking with both Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola during the stoppage, as well as Semenyo speaking with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. NBC Sports commentator Jon Champion went on to inform viewers of the incident and why play was halted.
If the situation was to occur again, the game could be paused for 15 minutes, according to protocol.
The game resumed after a brief pause and Liverpool would eventually take the lead late in the first half through Hugo Ekitiké.
