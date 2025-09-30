‘Disrespect’—Antony Fires Bold Accusation at Man Utd
While reflecting on the “bad times” he endured at Manchester United, Antony accused the Premier League club of “disrespecting” him.
The mercurial Brazilian finally concluded his unhappy stay at Old Trafford over the summer, belatedly joining Real Betis for just €22 million (£19.2 million, $25.8 million) on Deadline Day. It may have represented one of the biggest transfer losses ever suffered by the notoriously wayward spenders, yet all parties were pleased to bring an end to the association.
After spending the second half of the 2024–25 campaign on loan at Betis, Antony returned to Manchester United after the two clubs initially failed to thrash out the terms of a permanent deal. Alongside fellow outcasts Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, the discarded forward was promptly told to find a new club by Ruben Amorim.
Forced into solo training sessions, United’s so-called “bomb squad” weren’t even allowed in the building until Amorim and the first team had left for the day.
It was this transfer limbo which Antony found particularly challenging if not insulting.
“They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately,” he told Onda Cero this week. “I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point. I don’t want to create controversy; that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club; there were bad times, but also good times, with two titles.
“My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised; I had the house rented. I’ve already spoken with them; my heart told me to return to Betis.”
Antony: Happiness Is More Important Than Money
Antony was so hellbent on making his way back to Manuel Pellegrini’s side that he turned down an offer from Bayern Munich, which was not only more attractive from a sporting perspective, but more financially beneficial.
“I always look at happiness first, and I was very happy here,” Antony said by way of explanation.
“I know my children and my wife are happy here. Before making the decision, I spoke with my family; it’s an incredible city, and the people too. Not just the fans, but everyone. I looked at my happiness first, because I know that when I’m happy, things turn out well. Money is important, but happiness is much more important.”
After enjoying a rapid start to life in Seville at the start of the year—Antony notably earned back-to-back Player of the Match awards across his first two appearances for Betis, twice as many as he collected during two-and-a-half years in the Premier League—but has had a slower opening this term.
Antony rediscovered his verve at just the wrong time for Nottingham Forest, who were condemned to a 2–2 Europa League draw thanks to an 85th-minute equaliser from the Brazilian last week.