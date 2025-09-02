‘Very Hard’—Antony Makes Emotional Man Utd Admission at Real Betis Presentation
Antony pulled back the curtain on his drawn-out transfer saga, claiming only his family knows “how difficult” it was to wait for Manchester United to reach an agreement with Real Betis for his permanent transfer.
The Red Devils made a flurry of moves in the final days of the summer transfer window. Not only did Ruben Amorim’s side welcome Senne Lammens, but it also finally parted way with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.
The latter joined Real Betis in a deal worth a reported €25 million (£21.7 million; $29.1 million), putting a long-awaited end to Antony’s nightmare career in a red shirt. It might have taken until the very last hours of Deadline Day, but the Brazilian got his wish to return to Seville, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.
Antony reflected on the move, as well as the summer-long negotiations between Real Betis and Manchester United, at his presentation in Triana.
“What a difference! Seville is more beautiful than Manchester. I’m finally here. I spent more than 40 days in a hotel; it was very hard, but everyone knew I wanted to return to Betis,” Antony said.
“It’s been very hard, but we’re here now. I’m looking forward to wearing the Betis shirt again. I can only thank everyone who made it possible.”
Antony was always vocal about his desire to stay at Real Betis following the conclusion of his loan at the end of the 2024–25 season. The forward revitalized his career in Spain, recording 14 goal contributions in 26 appearances under Manuel Pellegrini.
Manchester United were hoping to receive a better offer for Antony than Real Betis could afford, one that would help them recuperate a large portion of his initial €95 million (£82.3 million, $111 million) fee to join the Red Devils back in 2022.
In the end, the English outfit lowered their asking price and allowed Antony to continue his career in Seville.
“Only my family knows how difficult it was to be [in Manchester],” Antony continued with tears in his eyes. “Training separately... but I knew this incredible moment was coming.
“Of course, I was afraid it wouldn’t happen in the end, but I waited because I had so much faith.”
Antony now finally gets to the turn the page on his failed stint at Manchester United in which he only found the back of the net 12 times in 96 appearances. The 25-year-old is eager to help Real Betis make a push for the Champions League places after their sixth place finish last season.
“We’re going to be focused on doing great things. Betis is very big and can compete with any team,” Antony promised.