Man Utd Dish Out Unorthodox Demands to Five ‘Out-of-Favour’ Players
Manchester United have reportedly requested certain players only arrive at the club’s training centre after the first-team squad and head coach Ruben Amorim have left for the day.
The so-called ‘Out-of-Favour Five’ is widely considered to be made up of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.
That undesirable quintet supposedly asked to leave United, although this stance has been questioned. Nevertheless, it is clear that an ideal scenario for all involved parties would see everyone amicably part ways.
Finding new homes for these well-paid but under-performing stars has proven to be difficult. While left in this transfer limbo, United have made a point of isolating these players by having them only report to pre-season training after 5 p.m., by which time Amorim and the rest of the senior side will have finished their first-team session, The Athletic claim.
These unwanted assets are allowed into the complex during the day this weekend, although chiefly because the first team are away in Stockholm to face Leeds United in a pre-season friendly.
Rashford’s surprise arrival at training last week may have prompted this new protocol. Much like Antony and Tyrell Malacia, the club’s once-beloved academy graduate spent the second half of last season out on loan. Despite impressing at Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side passed on the option of permanently signing Rashford, who is thought to be prioritising a move to Barcelona. But whether the Catalan giants push forward with an official bid for the 27-year-old remains to be seen.
Sancho was on loan at Chelsea for the entire 2024–25 campaign only to be sent back to Old Trafford after failing to agree personal terms with the Blues. There has been growing interest from Juventus, although the Serie A giants are only willing to offer as little as £13 million ($17.5 million), which represents a staggering loss compared to the £73 million ($101 million at the time) they paid to sign Sancho fro Bourussia Dortmund back in 2021.
Garnacho is the only one member of the shunned group who has continuously played for United. Yet, terms with Amorim are thought to be incredibly frosty after the head coach reportedly told the Argentine winger to find a new club in front of the rest of the squad.
That search has not been so smooth thus far, with the 21-year-old already thought to have turned down an approach from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.