‘Are You Going?’—Rodrygo Quizzed by Fans on Arsenal Transfer
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo was caught on camera being asked about his uncertain future in the Spanish capital. When the topic turned to his potential arrival at Arsenal, the Brazilian winger simply walked away.
Rodrygo’s future has been the subject of rampant speculation this summer. The hope of a fresh start under Xabi Alonso lasted little more than an hour. The versatile Brazilian forward started Madrid’s first game of the Club World Cup and teed up Gonzalo García’s opener against Al Hilal before he was subbed on 65 minutes. It would prove to be his final start of the tournament.
Alonso afforded Rodrygo just four minutes of action during the knockout stages and left him on the bench throughout Madrid’s 4–0 drubbing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.
In defence of his pointed selection choices, Alonso moaned: “The fact that he didn’t play again is a game-by-game decision. The way things were going, we needed another player. There haven’t been any decisions about the future throughout this entire championship; we haven’t rotated much.”
Madrid were dumped out of the tournament in Rodrygo’s absence on July 9 but it appears that the Brazilian hung around the U.S. a little longer. The 24-year-old was pictured posing with inquisitive fans in New York’s Times Square a few days later.
“Are you going to Arsenal?” one of the group asked in English. After a pause, perhaps to have the question translated, Rodrygo dropped his forced smile and calmly walked away from the group.
Arsenal no longer seems to be such a likely destination. The Gunners have long been credited with interest in Madrid’s misfit forward but the imminent arrival of fellow winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea all but quashes the club’s pursuit of Rodrygo.
Manchester City and PSG are thought to be admirers of the Brazil international who is openly after a more prominent role—something which neither side could realistically guarantee.