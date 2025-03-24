Argentina and Brazil Combined XI: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Two star-studded countries in Argentina and Brazil face off in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Tuesday.
Argentina and Brazil face off for the 115th time with the latter leading in all-time head-to-head record. A win would extend Argentina's lead over Brazil in their Conmebol qualifying group to 10 points, but bragging rights are also on the line. Argentina, despite their icon Lionel Messi getting older, is on the ascendancy in international football. Winners of the last two Copa America tournaments and the defending World Cup champions, this team is the team to beat for many come 2026.
For Brazil, it's about returning to the summit. They have the talent, especially in attack featuring Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars.
But, who makes it into a combined lineup for the two sides? Here's our combined XI for Argentina vs. Brazil.
Argentina and Brazil Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martinez—Even if Alisson or Ederson were available, it's hard to argue against Emiliano Martinez as the best keeper at the international level.
RB: Nahuel Molina—Molina starts on the right, though he'd face competition from Gonzalo Montiel if he was fit.
CB: Marquinhos—The Paris Saint-Germain defender is the lone Brazilian selection in defense given Gabriel returned to Arsenal .
CB: Cristian Romero—Romero starts alongside Marquinhos.
LB: Nicolas Tagliafico—Left back is a difficult position given both teams arguably have weak spots here. Tagliafico gets in over Guilherme Arana.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul should feature against Brazil after being rested against Uruguay, meaning he's the first of three midfielders in this season.
CM: Enzo Fernandez—The Chelsea star is one of the first names on Argentina's team sheet, and he's in midfield here as well.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Liverpool midfielder completes a fully Argentinian midfield.
RW: Raphinha—Few players, if that, have been on the same level as Raphinha this season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Real Madrid superstar starts off the left flank.
ST: Rodrygo—With no Lautaro Martinez, Rodrygo leads the line in this combined lineup.