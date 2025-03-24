Argentina vs. Brazil: Complete Head-to-Head Record
Argentina and Brazil have a storied history of producing thrilling, high stakes matches on the biggest stages in soccer.
From FIFA World Cup clashes, Copa América battles and everything in between, Argentina and Brazil have hit and surpassed the century mark when it comes to their head-to-head record. The two CONMEBOL powerhouses have taken turns dominating international soccer over the years.
Whether it was Pelé, Emilio Baldonedo, Neymar or Lionel Messi, the biggest legends from each generation always found themselves at the center of the heated matches between the Seleção and La Albiceleste. And more often than not, silverware was on the line.
With the 115th meeting between the two sides on the horizon, take a look at how Argentina and Brazil have matched up over the course of history.
Argentina vs. Brazil: Five Classic Matches
5. Argentina 1–2 Brazil: June 30, 1974
The first time Argentina and Brazil ever clashed in the FIFA World Cup came in 1974. Rivellino gave Brazil the early lead before Miguel Ángel Brindisi found an equalizer for La Albiceleste just three minutes later.
The match-winner came from Jairzinho in the second half to lift the Seleção over Argentina, granting the Seleção their first ever FIFA World Cup victory against La Albiceleste. Brazil continued their quest for a fourth FIFA World Cup title, but they would only go on to place fourth.
Watch highlights of the clash here.
4. Brazil 0–1 Argentina: June 24, 1990
The two CONMEBOL powerhouses did not face one another in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage until 1990. In fact, the match remains the only time Brazil and Argentina have met in the competition's knockout rounds.
With a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, Brazil and Argentina clashed in the round of 16 in Italy. Both sides struggled to find a breakthrough until Claudio Caniggia bagged the winner in the 83rd minute. Brazil soon went down to 10 men and could not muster a comeback, handing La Albiceleste their first victory over Brazil at the FIFA World Cup.
Relive the thrilling goal here.
3. Brazil 2–0 Argentina: July 2, 2019
More than a decade after Brazil and Argentina met in back-to-back Copa América finals, the two sides faced off in the competition's semifinals in 2019. In some ways, the semifinal was almost the 2019 Copa América final; it was widely believed that whatever team came out on top of the match would go on to hoist the trophy.
The Seleção out-classed Argentina and secured a 2–0 victory on home soil. With Neymar out injured, Gabriel Jesus stepped up to find the back of the net just 19 minutes into the match. Roberto Firmino then doubled Brazil's lead in the 71st minute, eliminating Argentina from the competition.
Brazil went on to defeat Peru in the final to win their first Copa América title since 2007.
Watch highlights from the semifinal here.
2. Argentina 2–2 (2–4 pens) Brazil: July 25, 2004
Perhaps the most thrilling match between the two powerhouses came in the 2004 Copa América final. The game was deadlocked at 1–1 before César Delgado buried what looked like the winner for Argentina in the 87th minute. Adriano, though, saved Brazil with an equalizer in the 90th minute.
The game went to a penalty shootout where misses from Andrés D'Alessandro and Gabriel Heinze cost Argentina the game. Brazil's thrilling comeback victory lifted the Seleção to their third Copa América title in the last four editions of the tournament.
Check out highlights from the final here.
1. Argentina 1–0 Brazil: July 10, 2021
The most recent knockout match between Argentina and Brazil came in the 2021 Copa América final. With legends all over the pitch, the match had more at stake than ever before. Would it be Neymar or Messi to leave Brazil with their first ever Copa América title?
It was Ángel Di María, though, who delivered the lone goal of the match in the 22nd minute. Argentina protected their lead for the remainder of the match and brought home their first Copa América trophy in nearly 30 years. It also marked the first major international trophy for one of the greatest of all time, Messi.
Argentina vs. Brazil: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 114
- Brazil wins: 46
- Argentina wins: 42
- Draws: 26
Last meeting: Brazil 0–1 Argentina (Nov. 21, 2023) – 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Top Scorers in the History of Argentina vs. Brazil
Player
Country
Goals
Pelé
Brazil
8
Emilio Baldonedo
Argentina
7
Leônidas
Brazil
7
Herminio Masantonio
Argentina
6
Norberto Martínez
Argentina
5