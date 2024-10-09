Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina visits Venezuela looking to maintain the top spot in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Manager Lionel Scaloni announced his 27 man squad for the upcoming games, unfortunately for him a number of players were ruled out with injuries. Alejandro Garnacho, Paulo Dybala and Nicolás González are three attacking players that won't feature for Argentina in this international break due to injuries. Scaloni was able to reinforce his squad with the late call ups of Leicester City attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte and 19-year-old Julio Soler.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister won't feature in Thursday's game against Venezuela but could be available for Sunday's game vs. Bolivia. Tottenham's Cristian Romero also won't be available vs. Venezuela as he will serve his suspension after picking up a second yellow card in Argentina's last qualifier game against Colombia.
Scaloni has a thin squad for the first of the two-game October international break. However, the return of legendary captain Lionel Messi should give La Albiceleste a morale boost and Scaloni still has a very solid base of players that make Argentina still a formidable side.
Here's what Argentina's XI could look like against Venezuela on Oct. 10.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Chile (4-4-2)
GK: Gerónimo Rulli—With regular starter Emiliano Martínez suspended for both games, Rulli will be tasked with the starting goalkeeper role during this international break.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—The experienced left-back has made the starting role his. Tagliafico scored a goal in OL Lyon's last game before the break.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—The 36-year-old is still going strong for Argentina. The leader of the back line will be needed at his best to fill the absence of Romero.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Licha will hope to regain his best form with Argentina after a poor start to the season with Manchester United. He'll need to be at his best as he's dealing with one of the most powerful strikers in South America in Salomón Rondón.
RB: Nahuel Molina—The Atlético Madrid right-back is more often than not the preferred option to start with Gonzalo Montiel coming off the bench. He'll have his hands full dealing with the skilled Yeferson Soteldo.
CM: Leandro Paredes—Paredes will enter the lineup in place of the injured Mac Allister. Scaloni has always been confident about playing the Roma midfielder in the base of the midfield.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Although he's not playing at his 2022 World Cup form, the Chelsea midfielder is still invaluable for Scaloni's team. He'll have more freedom to roam the midfield with Paredes next to him.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Scaloni isn't afraid of using four traditional central midfielders at the same time. De Paul has been deployed more towards the right hand side of the midfield going back to the Qatar World Cup; however, Argentina midfielders usually have the freedom to interchange positions and occupy different areas.
CM: Giovani Lo Celso—The Real Betis player will be the most advanced midfielder for Argentina. He'll look to link up with the two forwards as he roams around the most forward areas of the midfield.
ST: Julián Álvarez—La Araña is beginning to shine for Atlético Madrid and his ability to play outside the box with his great speed and link-up play makes him a better fit for this match than Lautaro Martínez. He'll be charged with much of the pressing responsibilities up front.
ST: Lionel Messi—The captain will play his first game for Argentina since the Copa América final. He'll look to extend his lead as the leading scorer in all of South American international soccer.