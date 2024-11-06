Argentina Announces Roster for November World Cup Qualifier Games
Argentina announced its squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.
La Albiceleste sits comfortably atop the qualifying standings and could punch its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in early 2025, as it looks to defend its crown of soccer's biggest tournament.
Lionel Messi is coming off a hat trick in Argentina's last qualifier game vs. Bolivia and he remains as the main highlight of the squad, although he did recognize he could be playing his "last games" for his country.
Emiliano Martínez returns fresh off a second consecutive Yashin Trophy win after serving his two-game suspension in the October qualifier games. Alejandro Garnacho is also back after missing out on the previous callup due to injury. Paulo Dybala is the most notable omission from Lionel Scaloni's list; however, he might get the late call given that reports indicate Nicolás González won't make the trip despite his selection due to injury.
Argentina visits Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Nov. 14, and it will host Peru at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera on Nov. 19.
Here's the full Argentina squad for the upcoming CONMEBOL qualifiers:
Argentina Squad for November CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Goalkeepers
- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
- Gerónimo Rulli (OL Marseille)
- Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven)
Defenders
- Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
- Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
- Leonardo Balerdi (OL Marseille)
- Germán Pezzella (River Plate)
- Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)
- Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)
- Nehuén Pérez (FC Porto)
- Nicolás Tagliafico (OL Lyon)
Midfielders
- Leandro Paredes (AS Roma)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
- Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid)
- Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
- Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)
- Thiago Almada (Botafogo)
- Nicolás Paz (Como 1907)
- Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester City)
Forwards
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)
- Nicolás González (Juventus) – Reports indicate he could miss out due to injury.
- Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)
- Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)
- Valentín Castellanos (Lazio)