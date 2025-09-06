Armenia vs. Portugal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Portugal’s 2026 World Cup qualifying begins in Yerevan on Saturday evening, as they take on Armenia for the first time since 2015.
A poignant occasion is expected in the Armenian capital this weekend, as Portugal take to the field for the first time since Diogo Jota’s tragic passing.
The former Liverpool forward was involved in their previous outing back in June, when they were crowned 2024–25 UEFA Nations League champions by virtue of a penalty shootout victory over Spain.
Their ventures in that competition mean the start of qualifying for next year’s World Cup has been pushed back, with Portugal part of a four-nation group that contains Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, as well as Saturday’s opponents.
Armenia are the 105th-ranked nation in the world, per FIFA’s rankings, and have never qualified for a major international tournament since gaining independence in 1991.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Armenia vs. Portugal Kick-Off?
- Location: Yerevan, Armenia
- Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht
- Date: Saturday, 6 September
- Kick-off Time: Midday ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
- Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
- VAR: Peter Bankes (ENG)
Armenia vs. Portugal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Armenia: 0 wins
- Portugal: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Armenia 2–3 Portugal (June13, 2015) – Euro 2016 Qualifier
Current Form (All Competitions)
Armenia
Portugal
Montenegro 2–2 Armenia - 09/06/25
Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain - 08/06/25
Kosovo 5–2 Armenia - 06/06/25
Germany 1–2 Portugal – 04/06/25
Georgia 6–1 Armenia - 23/03/25
Portugal 5–2 Denmark – 23/03/25
Armenia 0–3 Georgia - 20/03/25
Denmark 1–0 Portugal – 20/03/25
Latvia 1–2 Armenia – 17/11/24
Croatia 1–1 Portugal – 18/11/24
How to Watch Armenia vs. Portugal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Armenia Team News
Armenia’s most recognisable footballing export of modern times, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has been retired from international football since 2022, so they’ve been forced to mitigate the previous few years without their star midfielder.
Narek Grigoryan misses out this month due to injury, while Norberto Briasco is dealing with a personal issue. 22-year-old centre-back Styopa Mkrtchyan is expected to be fit to feature despite nursing a fitness setback at the start of the 2025–26 campaign.
Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Grant-Leon Ranos is back in the fold.
Armenia Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal
Armenia predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3): Čančarević; Hovhannisyan, Mkrtchyan, Arutyunyan, Muradyan, Tiknizyan; Iwu, Dashyan; Bichakhchyan, Zelarayan; Barseghyan
Portugal Team News
Roberto Martinez’s 23-man squad for Portugal’s September fixture is once again full of superstars, and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to play a leading role for his country up top.
Ronaldo is supported by a supreme supporting cast, including four recent Champions League winners. One of whom, João Neves, enters the break after scoring an absurd hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Toulouse at the weekend.
Manchester United have confirmed that Diogo Dalot has been forced to withdraw from Martinez’s squad due to a muscle injury, while AC Milan’s Rafael Leão wasn’t selected due to a calf injury.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Armenia
Portugal predicted lineup vs Armenia (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
Armenia vs. Portugal Score Prediction
Portugal’s credentials were laid out at the start of the summer, when they beat Germany and Spain to win the Nations League.
This is, undoubtedly, one of the world’s most talented outfits, but they haven’t been able to piece things together on the big stage since upsetting the odds at Euro 2016.
Armenia are winless in four and among UEFA’s poorer-performing nations in recent years. They’re unlikely to put up much resistance for Portugal’s visit, and Martinez’s side should start qualifying on a winning note.