‘My Reaction Is Clear’—Arne Slot Breaks Silence on Mohamed Salah Outburst
In the aftermath of Mohamed Salah’s scathing attack on Liverpool and Arne Slot, the Dutchman has reminded his superstar winger that just because he is a “polite” manager, he is “not weak.”
Salah turned heads on Saturday evening when he vented to reporters his frustrations with Slot, who had benched the Egyptian for a third consecutive match in the Reds’ 3–3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.
The 33-year-old claimed he was being “thrown under the bus” for Liverpool’s poor run of form and said he has “no relationship” with Slot. Less than 48 hours later, Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Slot fielded questions regarding Salah for over 10 minutes in his pre-game news conference on Monday, revealing the extent of his communication with the reigning Premier League Player of the Season following his remarks.
“We know he is not travelling with us, so that was the only communication that’s been there from us to him. Before Saturday, the two of us have spoken a lot, sometimes longer and sometimes shorter,” the 47-year-old said, denying Salah’s claim that the two had no relationship.
“That’s not the way I feel but he has the right to feel how he feels things. I haven’t felt that at all until Saturday evening for sure.
“Usually I am calm and polite but it doesn’t mean I’m weak. When a player says things like that we have to react as a club. And you can see he is not here.”
Slot: There Is ‘Always a Return’ for Salah, Liverpool
Even amid Liverpool’s struggles, in which the defending English champions have won just two of their last 10 games in the English top-flight, Slot did not expect this type of reaction from Salah.
“When I didn’t play him anymore, usually players don’t like the manager that much, but he was very respectful to the staff members and to his teammates and he trained really hard so it was a bit of a surprise when I heard he made those comments,” the Dutchman said.
“But it’s not the first time a player hasn’t played. My reaction to that is also clear and that’s why he isn’t here.”
Still, Slot still sees a way back for Salah, despite the forward hinting at a potential January transfer. “I’m a firm believer that there is always a return for a player,” he stated.
The former Feyenoord manager refused to comment on whether Salah would be back in his squad when the Reds take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday—the match is his last possible appearance before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.