‘Not Good Enough’—Arne Slot Slams Liverpool Failings Ahead of Brighton Test
Liverpool manager Arne Slot says nothing can justify the club’s current position in the Premier League, adding that everyone at the club must take responsibility for their struggles.
The Reds were tipped by many to retain their Premier League crown after a summer of lavish spending saw Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz headline some big name arrivals, but the wheels have fallen off at Anfield after a disastrous run of form.
Sitting 10th in the table, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, Liverpool have lost six of the 15 games they’ve played and have a level goal difference after conceding 24 times. Usually marshalled by the composed Virgil van Dijk at the back, they’ve looked vulnerable against a number of teams this season, throwing away positions of strength to drop points—last weekend’s 3–3 draw with Leeds United the most recent example of that.
There’s also been off the field drama involving Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian’s future up in the air after a spectacular rant saw the 33-year-old allege that he’s been “thrown under the bus” for the club’s failings, adding that his relationship with Slot is non-existent.
But after beating Inter at San Siro in the Champions League midweek, Liverpool’s immediate focus is getting back to winning ways in the Premier League, starting with a tricky-looking home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Slot: We Must Manage Moments Better
Writing in his pre-game programme notes, Slot eluded to Liverpool’s lack of consistency and was clear that the club’s position in the league is not acceptable.
“We know also that had we managed certain moments better our points return could—and almost certainly should—have been better,” he said. “This is where we need to improve. We need to show more consistency from one game to the next and we need to manage key moments better.
“At times this season we have shown our quality and our potential—beating Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, defeating Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the first to spring to mind—but our aim has to be to win more regularly.
“We want and need to improve our position in the Premier League. I would be the first to admit that 10th place is not good enough for a club like Liverpool.”
Some have pointed to other Premier League teams raising their level to make things more competitive, yet Slot wasn’t willing to buy into that excuse. Instead, he insisted that full responsibility lies at the feet of his coaching staff and the players.
“Yes, the league is even more competitive than ever this season and a lot of teams are close in terms of points, but this does not justify where we are right now. We have to take responsibility for changing this.
“This is why I was so pleased with how we performed at San Siro, because everyone involved on and off the pitch took responsibility for helping Liverpool show a better face.”
Van Dijk: Letting Leeds Lead Slip Away ‘Extremely Frustrating’
Van Dijk’s own programme notes touched on the disappointing collapse against Leeds, when Liverpool surrendered a two-goal led to come away from Elland Road with just a point.
The Dutchman added that he was happy with Liverpool’s reaction, beating an Inter Milan side who reached the semifinals of last season’s Champions League and have proven hard to beat on their own turf.
“Of course we were disappointed with the way in which the Leeds game finished last weekend,” Van Dijk admitted. “We felt we had the game under control, so to surrender the lead as we did—twice—was extremely frustrating. We made mistakes and we were punished.
“That has happened too often this season, of course, but I have to say, I thought the boys showed great character to regroup and go again only three days later. The win over Inter Milan was both an important one and, in my opinion, a well-deserved one too.
“We know the pedigree that team has, reaching two of the last three Champions League finals, so to beat them in their own stadium, and to keep them as quiet as we did in an attacking sense, is extremely pleasing. To win any game in the Champions League, particularly away from home, you need to be able to deal with pressure.
“You have to defend as a team, concentrate for 90+ minutes and have the courage and confidence to play your own football as well. I thought we showed all of those qualities on the night, and in the end we got our reward with Dom [Szoboszlai]'s late penalty.