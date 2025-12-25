Arsenal’s 2026 January Transfer Wishlist
There’s a strong possibility that by the time the January transfer window rolls around, Arsenal will be feeling good about their chances of winning no fewer than four trophies this season.
Andrea Berta and company have handed Mikel Arteta a squad that is capable of competing on multiple fronts. Injuries ultimately exposed a lack of depth in key areas last season, allowing Liverpool to canter to the league title.
But Arsenal’s strength across the board cannot be questioned this term. Despite an array of key absences, the Gunners lead the English top flight and have been dominant in Europe. Recent setbacks have condensed their advantage at the domestic summit, but Arteta’s side remain the favourites to claim their first Premier League title in just over 20 years.
Their work in the summer is partly responsible for their success so far this term, with another big outlay and the lack of holes in Arteta’s current squad bound to limit Arsenal’s spending this winter.
However, Arteta and the higher-ups in north London will be on the prowl for the “market opportunities” he often discusses when transfer season rolls around.
The Gunners may be searching for these profiles in January.
Superstar Left Winger
The insatiable faction of Arsenal supporters wanted a big-name left winger to complete their summer transfer window, but the addition of Piero Hincapié was the only move made on Deadline Day.
Thus, the Gunners entered the season with the same options with which they finished a disappointing 2024–25 campaign, albeit with Noni Madueke, who’s primarily a right winger, also on their books.
Madueke has rarely been used off the left thus far, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli once again sharing the bulk of the minutes. Both have functioned as scapegoats at different times in their Arsenal careers. Trossard’s often been dubbed a “super sub” who struggles to perform when included in the starting XI, while Martinelli has failed to build on his early-career promise as a teenager.
Still, the pair have excelled in different competitions this term. The Brazilian has shone in Europe and Trossard has often produced the goods in the final third domestically. Both have contributed to the club’s success, and there doesn’t seem to be a desperate need to upgrade the position this winter.
However, Arsenal may be tempted by some of the players who may become available.
Key Targets
If Arsenal are to make a move down their left flank, it’ll most likely be for a player deemed to be a needle-mover by Arteta.
There are calls for the club to pursue Real Madrid’s Rodrygo or Milan’s Rafael Leão, but can you imagine the latter trying to align himself with Arteta’s demands out of possession? Those who think Arsenal are financially capable of pulling off a deal for the disgruntled Vinicius Junior are wildly optimistic, too.
Thus, it’s hard to see where Arsenal turn to appease supporters who deem a star addition to their attack necessary. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was a Gooner growing up, and may be a name to keep an eye out for if the Gunners sustain another injury or two in attack. He has a £65 million release clause at the start of the winter window.
Project Centre Forward
Arsenal have over £100 million worth of recognised centre forwards at their disposal, yet Arteta’s two most effective options are a pair of converted midfielders.
Kai Havertz might not play again until 2026, but Mikel Merino has been a more than able stand-in when needed. Overall, Arsenal seem to operate just that little bit slicker when the facilitating Spaniard is leading Arsenal’s line compared to Viktor Gyökeres, who cost Arsenal £55 million in the summer. Plenty haven’t been convinced by the Swede’s start, which has been hindered by fitness setbacks.
Still, the money spent on Gyökeres means Arsenal won’t go big at the centre forward position in 2026. What they could do, though, is sign a goalscorer for the future, potentially to replace Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has had rotten luck with injuries since the 2022 World Cup and may not be trusted again by Arteta.
Palmeiras were rumoured to hold an interest in their former starlet.
Key Targets
Arsenal are already trying to shape the next decade. They’ve secured deals for Ecuadorian teenage twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente del Valle, while 20-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who’s broken out with surprise La Liga outfit Elche this season, has also garnered some attention.
Establishing footholds in revered talent hotbeds around the globe is a good place for Arsenal to start, and the club undoubtedly would’ve been keeping a close eye on the events that unfolded at the U17 World Cup in Qatar. Portugal’s Anísio Cabral and Brazil’s Dell both enjoyed prolific campaigns.
Agustín Ruberto was the Golden Boot winner of that tournament in 2023 and has attracted Premier League interest in the past. He hails from River Plate’s revered academy.