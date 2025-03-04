Real Madrid 2–1 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Triumph Over Rivals in the Champions League
Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid for the first time this season in the biggest game of Los Blancos' European title defense.
Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid faced off in the Champions League just one month after the two sides recorded a 1–1 draw in La Liga. Despite Los Blancos' poor La Liga form, they got off to a dream start in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Inside of four minutes, Rodrygo blew by Javi Galán on the right wing, cut inside the box and finished off his individual effort with a left-footed strike into the back of the net.
Atlético Madrid responded with a spectacular goal of their own. Julián Alvarez got the better of Eduardo Camavinga and then curled in an unstoppable shot from a tight angle, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of saving the effort. Both sides headed down the tunnel deadlocked at 1–1.
Diego Simeone's men kicked off the second half looking like the more dangerous side at the Santiago Bernabéu, but another brilliant piece of skill gave the hosts the lead in the 55th minute. Brahim Díaz danced around José María Giménez and Pablo Barrios inside the penalty area before sending a low shot through traffic and past Jan Oblak.
Both teams squandered golden chances in the remaining 35 minutes and the match ended with the hosts winning 2–1. Real Madrid now head into the second leg of the tie at the Metropolitano with one-goal advantage against their La Liga rivals. The team advancing to the quarterfinals will be decided on Mar. 12.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.3/10
RB: Fede Valverde
8.2/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.1/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7.9/10
RM: Rodrygo
8/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
8.1/10
CM: Eduardo Camavinga
6.7/10
LM: Brahim Díaz
8.5/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7/10
ST: Vinícius Júnior
7.2/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (62' for Camavinga)
7.2/10
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (82' for Valverde)
N/A
SUB: Endrick (89' for Díaz)
N/A