‘Done and Signed’—Arsenal, Real Madrid Learn Martin Zubimendi ‘Decision’
Arsenal are expected to beat Real Madrid in the race for Martín Zubimendi’s signature this summer, a new report has claimed.
Zubimendi has been a figure of interest for Arsenal all season. At 26, with experience in the Champions League and the highest tier of international football, a supposed £51 million ($68.8 million) release clause makes the defensive midfielder an enticing target.
Real Madrid have also been linked with the Spain international. Incoming manager Xabi Alonso overlapped with Zubimendi at Real Sociedad and is an “idol” for his fellow Basque passer.
Reports in Spain have tipped Madrid to try and snatch the midfielder away from Arsenal, with multiple outlets insisting Zubimendi has not yet reached a final decision—perhaps out of a desire to remain in Spain.
However, David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that Arsenal consider their agreement for Zubimendi to be “done and signed.” The Gunners are expected to go above the release clause to smooth over negotiations, with a sum of £55 million agreed. The delay in an official announcement is thought to be at the discretion of Real Sociedad, who are keen to put through the paperwork in July to ensure that the sum is banked in the next accounting year.
In terms of Real Madrid’s interest, the report stresses that the Spanish giants never “actively” pursued the Euro 2024 winner, instead admiring him from afar.
Zubimendi, for his part, has done his best to downplay speculation. Earlier this month, the grounded midfielder joked that football’s media know more about his future than he does. “I often wake up in the morning and read things I didn’t even know I’d done,” Zubimendi sniped.
The in-demand star did concede: “Of course there are options. But it’s true that it looks like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end.”
Arsenal may not have the same European pedigree as Real Madrid, but there is a clearer avenue into Mikel Arteta’s setup for Zubimendi. Following the exit of Jorginho and uncertain future for Thomas Partey, there is a clear gap at the base of midfield. Declan Rice has thrived in a more advanced role and could continue to rampage between both boxes with the security of Zubimendi sitting behind him.
Real Madrid already have Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde who all favour operating in that deepest midfield role.