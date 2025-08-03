Arsenal ‘Interested’ in Exciting Young Defender Amid Jakub Kiwior Uncertainty
Arsenal are thought to be considering a potential move for Rennes centre back Jérémy Jacquet amid reports that Jakub Kiwior’s future is “open”.
Kiwior played a crucial role towards the end of last season, stepping in admirably for the injured Gabriel. The Poland international was particularly impressive during Arsenal’s Champions League quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid and earned special praise from manager Mikel Arteta.
“He [Kiwior] deserves a lot of credit because he hasn’t played too much throughout many months and suddenly he has been thrown into the most difficult context,” the Spanish boss gushed in May. “At the highest level, playing against the best opponents when you haven’t had the physical rhythm or the confidence to do it, and I think he’s been exceptional.”
Arteta is thought to be keen on keeping Kiwior, which no doubt prompted Arsenal to reject an offer from an unnamed Portuguese club last month, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, “several clubs” reportedly remain interested in the 25-year-old left footer who is yet to make his transfer preference clear.
As Gabriel closes in on a return from the hamstring injury which prematurely curtailed his 2024–25 campaign, Kiwior is poised to resume his spot back on the bench with William Saliba firmly established as the Brazilian’s first-choice partner. The recent arrival of Cristhian Mosquera, who is comfortable in either centre-back role and at fullback, only offers more competition for minutes.
In the event that Kiwior does leave, Romano claims that young Jacquet could arrive in his place. Arsenal are thought to have made “initial contact” with Rennes regarding a move for the 20-year-old Frenchman.
Jacquet only put pen to paper on a new four-year deal in May. Rennes’ academy graduate was recalled from his loan spell with Clermont Foot in February and swiftly installed straight into the heart of defence. The towering youngster impressed in a range of positions and formations throughout the second half of last season before earning his new deal.
“Jérémy is a very intelligent, talented young man who is well surrounded by people,” Rennes CEO Arnaud Pouille gushed at the official confirmation. Sporting director Loïc Désiré was singing from the same hymn sheet when he added: “He has great qualities, particularly athleticism, and exudes a great deal of confidence and strength for his age. We hope that he will go very far and continue to progress with Stade Rennais F.C.”
If Arsenal do not pursue Jacquet this summer, he has been billed as a leading target in 2026.