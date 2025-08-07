Arsenal ‘Hatch New Plan’ to Sign Real Madrid Star Rodrygo
After spending more than £200 million ($268.9 million) this summer, Arsenal are reportedly now interested in signing Rodrygo on loan for the 2025–26 season.
Rodrygo might have returned to training at Valdebebas with the rest of Real Madrid, but his place at the biggest club in the world is still surrounded by question marks. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move out of the Spanish capital all summer long, and the speculation only intensified following the FIFA Club World Cup.
Arsenal previously led the race for the forward’s signature, but signing Viktor Gyökeres took full precedence over any other potential moves. Now that the striker is in north London, though, the Gunners could be reigniting their push for Rodrygo.
The Times claim Arsenal are once again interested in the Brazilian, but they are now waiting to see if he is available on loan. Arsenal reportedly want to secure both Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, and that goal becomes much more attainable with a lowered price tag for the Real Madrid star.
Real Madrid are thought to have an asking price of €100 million ($116.7 million) for Rodrygo, but no official offers for the winger have been made despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
The Spanish giants are now staring down the possibility of Rodrygo staying even amid reports that claim Alonso is “not entirely happy” with the Brazil international. After all, Rodrygo scored just one goal in his last 25 appearances for Los Blancos, failing to show up on the biggest of stages.
Although Rodrygo could rediscover the form that helped Real Madrid lift two Champions League titles, it is unlikely he will win a place in Alonso’s XI, especially if the manager decides to only deploy two attackers up top.
The winger, then, will be spending most of his time competing for minutes off the bench with the likes of new signing Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz. Alonso can also play Fede Valverde or Arda Güler on the right wing, leaving Rodrygo with even fewer playing opportunities.
The tenuous situation could prompt Real Madrid to entertain the possibility of sending Rodrygo on loan (for the right price) should the situation further devolve before the summer transfer window closes, playing right into Arsenal’s favor.