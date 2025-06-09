Arsenal ‘Inquire’ About Man Utd Forward After Falling Out With Ruben Amorim
Arsenal have made their interest known in Alejandro Garnacho's expected exit from Manchester United, it appears.
Gaston Edul reported Monday that Arsenal have joined Chelsea as interested clubs in Garnacho's status after reports last week indicated both the Argentine and Man Utd have come to an agreement to part ways this summer. Garnacho was not cut as part of the 10 players released, as they figure they can recoup some transfer money by selling the player, but Arsenal's interest sparks a discussion around Mikel Arteta and Garnacho's priorities this summer.
Man Utd reportedly want up to £60 million ($80.9 million) for the 20-year-old.
A striker should be at the top of Arsenal's priorities this summer, but a wide forward has been frequently floated. Garnacho's reported preference is to stay in the Premier League, but clubs like Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested. The latter could be tempting to the Argentine given Leverkusen hired Erik ten Hag, the ex-Man Utd boss, to replace Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea reportedly checked in back during the January transfer window, but no move came to fruition. Both the Blues and Arsenal have also been linked with Nico Williams, though he's reportedly reluctant about moving abroad and would prefer to stay in Spain.
Garnacho scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions (57 appearances) this past season. Primarily a winger, he was forced more centrally in Ruben Amorim's system. Garnacho was unhappy with his minutes in Man Utd's loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and was subsequently left out of the Red Devils squad by Amorim on the final day of the season. The second time he was omitted after he and Marcus Rashford were dropped from December's Manchester derby squad.
With the ability to play off the left or right, he could offer a challenge to both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for minutes next season at Arsenal. He could also give Bukayo Saka a rest at times, but there would be immediate pressure to improve on the two other options providing goals. Something Garnacho has not shown the ability yet failing to crack double digits domestically.
Selling Garnacho to another Premier League team though could prove difficult for Man Utd.