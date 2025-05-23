Man Utd ‘Set Alejandro Garnacho Asking Price‘ Amid Chelsea, Napoli Links
Manchester United are prepared to demand as much as £60 million ($80.9 million) to part ways with winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, a report has claimed.
Garnacho is once again facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford. The Argentina international was heavily linked with a January exit but ultimately forced his way back into Ruben Amorim‘s thinking, only to find himself on the bench for the Europa League final.
Fronting up to the media after the 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Garnacho did not hold back in voicing his frustrations. He blasted what he described as a “s---” season and, when asked about his future, confessed he will “see what happens”.
While United are not thought to be actively looking to part ways with Garnacho, The Telegraph claim they would be open to bids of around £60 million for the 20-year-old.
The January transfer window saw both Chelsea and Napoli explore moves for Garnacho and the two teams are thought to sit at the top of his list of suitors heading into the summer, with the Serie A side even reported to be determined to get a deal over the line this time around.
United know they need to sell players this summer and have plenty of fringe players lined up for exits. The on-loan trio of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are priority exits and United are hoping to raise close to £90 million ($121.4 million) through their sales.
There are also doubts over the futures of Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund, while space on the wage bill will be freed up by the departures of Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf when their respective contracts expire in the summer.
Of the current players in the squad, few could generate the same income as Garnacho. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is another valuable asset who opened the door to an exit after the Europa League defeat, confessing he would understand if United look to cash in on him this summer.