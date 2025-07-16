Arsenal Lead Seven Premier League Clubs in 2025 Most Valuable Sports Empires List
The 20 most valuable sports empires in the world have been valued including multiple conglomerates than own majority or minority stakes in football clubs.
Forbes released a most valuable clubs in the world list back in June with Real Madrid taking the top spot. Forbes’s valuations were based on “enterprise values (equity plus net debt) based on historical transactions and the future economics of each league and each team.”
CNBC’s latest list highlights how clubs stack up as part of empires featuring other major sports franchises like American football and basketball.
CNBC determines empires as groups that manage intellectual property. Values vary based on types of businesses or sports and geographical areas in which said businesses are located.
The combination of all empires listed below reaches a staggering $225 billion.
Check out the 20 most valuable sports empires below
20 Most Valuable Sports Empires in the World
Rank
Empire
Valuation
Team*
1
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment
$21.17 billion
Arsenal
2
The Jones Family
$15.53 billion
Dallas Cowboys
3
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment
$14.58 billion
Crystal Palace
4
Fenway Sports Group
$14.58 billion
Liverpool
5
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
$12.69 billion
New York Knicks
6
AEG Worldwide
$11.99 billion
LA Galaxy
7
Paul G. Allen estate
$11.45 billion
Seattle Sounders
8
The Kraft Group
$11 billion
New England Revolution
9
Golden State
$10.85 billions
Golden State Warriors
10
Yankee Global Enterprises
$10.48 billion
New York City FC, AC Milan
11
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
$10.23 billion
Toronto FC
12
The Glazer family
$10 billion
Manchester United
13
Shahid Khan
$9.88 billion
Fulham
14
Gayle Benson
$9.77 billion
New Orleans Saints
15
Stephen Ross
$9.55 billion
Miami Dolphins
16
The York family
$9.22 billion
Leeds United
17
Haslam Sports Group
$9.07 billion
Columbus Crew
18
The Hunt family
$8.35 billion
FC Dallas
19
Monumental Sports & Entertainment
$7.84 billion
Washington Wizards
20
City Football Group
$7.65 billion
Manchester City
*If an empire owns a notable football team, said is noted. If not, a major sports franchise is listed.
Information calculated by CNBC, July 8, 2025
Among the 20 most valuable sports empires in the world, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment top the list. KSE operate Arsenal in the Premier League while also owning the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets and more. The next club to make the list is Crystal Palace, in third with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, though they only own a minority stake in the club. As far as majority owners go, Fenway Sports Group comes in right under Blitzer with Liverpool.
The only sports empire with football as its parimary interest to make the list is City Football Group, in 20th place, at $7.65 billion mark. CFG are owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayn with Khaldoon Al Mubarak as chairman. CFG operate Manchester City, MLS’s New York City FC, Australian side Melbourne City and more.
Other clubs featured include the Glazer family’s Manchester United at 10, Leeds United as part of the York family who operate the San Francisco 49ers, and Fulham who are owned by Shahid Khan. Khan also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and the All Elite Wrestling promotion.
As CNBC points out, more empires are on their way. Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, recently acquired Crystal Palace shares from John Textor.