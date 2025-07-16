SI

Arsenal Lead Seven Premier League Clubs in 2025 Most Valuable Sports Empires List

Arsenal are part of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment which includes the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, NBA's Denver Nuggets and more.

Stan Kroenke's sports empire ranks highest among valuations as of 2025.
Stan Kroenke's sports empire ranks highest among valuations as of 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 20 most valuable sports empires in the world have been valued including multiple conglomerates than own majority or minority stakes in football clubs.

Forbes released a most valuable clubs in the world list back in June with Real Madrid taking the top spot. Forbes’s valuations were based on “enterprise values (equity plus net debt) based on historical transactions and the future economics of each league and each team.”

CNBC’s latest list highlights how clubs stack up as part of empires featuring other major sports franchises like American football and basketball.

CNBC determines empires as groups that manage intellectual property. Values vary based on types of businesses or sports and geographical areas in which said businesses are located.

The combination of all empires listed below reaches a staggering $225 billion.

Check out the 20 most valuable sports empires below

20 Most Valuable Sports Empires in the World

Rank

Empire

Valuation

Team*

1

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

$21.17 billion

Arsenal

2

The Jones Family

$15.53 billion

Dallas Cowboys

3

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

$14.58 billion

Crystal Palace

4

Fenway Sports Group

$14.58 billion

Liverpool

5

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

$12.69 billion

New York Knicks

6

AEG Worldwide

$11.99 billion

LA Galaxy

7

Paul G. Allen estate

$11.45 billion

Seattle Sounders

8

The Kraft Group

$11 billion

New England Revolution

9

Golden State

$10.85 billions

Golden State Warriors

10

Yankee Global Enterprises

$10.48 billion

New York City FC, AC Milan

11

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

$10.23 billion

Toronto FC

12

The Glazer family

$10 billion

Manchester United

13

Shahid Khan

$9.88 billion

Fulham

14

Gayle Benson

$9.77 billion

New Orleans Saints

15

Stephen Ross

$9.55 billion

Miami Dolphins

16

The York family

$9.22 billion

Leeds United

17

Haslam Sports Group

$9.07 billion

Columbus Crew

18

The Hunt family

$8.35 billion

FC Dallas

19

Monumental Sports & Entertainment

$7.84 billion

Washington Wizards

20

City Football Group

$7.65 billion

Manchester City

*If an empire owns a notable football team, said is noted. If not, a major sports franchise is listed.

Information calculated by CNBC, July 8, 2025

Among the 20 most valuable sports empires in the world, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment top the list. KSE operate Arsenal in the Premier League while also owning the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets and more. The next club to make the list is Crystal Palace, in third with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, though they only own a minority stake in the club. As far as majority owners go, Fenway Sports Group comes in right under Blitzer with Liverpool.

The only sports empire with football as its parimary interest to make the list is City Football Group, in 20th place, at $7.65 billion mark. CFG are owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayn with Khaldoon Al Mubarak as chairman. CFG operate Manchester City, MLS’s New York City FC, Australian side Melbourne City and more.

Other clubs featured include the Glazer family’s Manchester United at 10, Leeds United as part of the York family who operate the San Francisco 49ers, and Fulham who are owned by Shahid Khan. Khan also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

As CNBC points out, more empires are on their way. Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, recently acquired Crystal Palace shares from John Textor.

