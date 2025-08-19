Report: The Six Players Arsenal Want to Sell
Arsenal are reportedly lining up exits for six different players this summer, including Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The Gunners have been ambitious this window, committing more than £190 million ($257 million) on the arrival of six players. Unlike some of the division’s other big spenders, the Premier League title challengers have not balanced these purchases with lucrative outgoings.
Thus far, Arsenal have generated a grand total of £6.9 million ($9.3 million) from player sales; Nuno Tavares made his loan move to Lazio permanent while the Marquinhos experiment was brought to an abrupt and unsuccessful conclusion with a modest return to Brazil.
There is no sense that Mikel Arteta’s side are in danger of breaching the Premier League’s strict profit and sustainability rules (PSR) by overspending, but there is clearly room to trim the squad.
Defenders Kiwior and Zinchenko are thought to be among those put up for sale by Arsenal, according to The Athletic. Fábio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Karl Hein, and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who all spent last season out on loan and were omitted from the matchday squad which travelled to Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Sunday, complete the list of outcasts.
The report also names Leandro Trossard as a player who could be offloaded if the “right price” is offered. There were links to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, while interest from Fenerbahçe and Saudi Arabia has also been floated. Trossard was part of Arteta’s squad against United, but didn’t make it off the bench.
Porto continue to be linked with a move for Kiwior, whose future is thought to remain open. Zinchenko, by contrast, has been more openly critical of his lack of minutes, and is quite clearly the third-choice left back option for Arteta behind Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Shifting Jurriën Timber over from right back may even be more favourable.